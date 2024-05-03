VOICES: Dayton tenants are the gems in oversight of the Gem City’s housing policy

One great example of a city that has done the hard, long work of embracing and embedding ABCD in its practices and policies is Cincinnati. In 2021, Cincinnati city council passed Ordinance no. 0358-2021 which includes the statement, “Whereas this Council acknowledges that those affected by local government decisions should have the opportunity to participate in an engagement process“. Today, the city has 35 boards and commissions with a number of them having citizen representation. Each board has the requirements outlined and citizens can apply to be a member from the Engage Cincy website.

Now that Issue 6 has passed, it’s time for the conversation about the role of Dayton tenants on the city’s housing policy steering committee to reconvene. I have been a witness to the effects of inadequate, unsafe and non-affordable housing on Dayton’s tenants’ health. Tenants of the Gem City need to be seen by the City of Dayton’s administration as the gems in improving the lives of Dayton renters by having a leadership role in the oversight of the funds raised by the income tax just passed. Perhaps the city commission could start with passing an ordinance like Cincinnati, outlining the city’s commitment to citizen engagement.

Dayton tenants deserve to be a part of the process of addressing Dayton’s housing situation.

Jennifer Zapadka is a graduate student at Our Lady of the Lake University Worden School of Social Work and has worked in Dayton as a medical social worker since 2015.