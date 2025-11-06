VOICES: Dayton’s heritage at risk without park rangers, maintenance workers to protect it

The Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park is located in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood in Dayton.

By Dan Patterson and Dean Alexander
40 minutes ago
Recent staffing cuts, harmful budget proposals, and the ongoing government shutdown are placing Dayton’s heritage at risk.

Some federally operated historic sites and museums are closed due to the ongoing lapse in appropriations. The buildings at four Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park units are currently closed to the public, while two other Dayton History-operated units of the National Park System remain open. The buildings at the other nearby Dayton area National Park site, Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument in Wilberforce, are also closed. This is not only causing confusion for potential visitors but also jeopardizing the well-being of our national parks. Historic buildings such as the Wright Cycle Shop, the Paul Laurence Dunbar House, and the recently restored Charles Young house in Wilberforce need consistent care and are not receiving the regular housekeeping required for health and safety.

Step inside the home of revered American poet and author Paul Laurence Dunbar, located at 219 N. Paul Laurence Dunbar St. in West Dayton. Built in 1887-1888, the house was purchased by Dunbar’s mother Matilda in 1904. Dunbar is generally recognized as the first African American to achieve fame for his literary accomplishments as well as support himself financially through his writing. He passed away in the house on Feb. 9, 1906 from tuberculosis at the age of 33. Matilda maintained Paul’s library and study to look as they did in 1906 until her death on Feb. 24, 1934. The Ohio State Archaeological and Historical Society (now Ohio History Connection) acquired the house and opened it as a museum in 1938. The Paul Laurence Dunbar State Memorial became part of the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park in 1992. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Our national parks, including sites in Dayton, are at continued risk from proposed longer-term budget and staffing cuts as well. Adequate funding for national parks in the Federal fiscal year 2026 appropriations is needed not only to open our national parks to the public, but also to ensure that experienced staff are retained to operate park sites; upkeep and maintenance is done; already funded projects can be completed; and valuable and often fragile historic objects and records are professionally protected.

National parks protect our country’s most important places and stories. We’re lucky to have a national park in Dayton, and it has incredible stories of national significance that should continue to be protected and shared. We gave the world the airplane - which has resulted in significant changes in commerce, leisure, science, and warfare - and the lasting literary work of Paul Laurence Dunbar. But this heritage is at risk without park rangers and maintenance workers on duty to protect it and tell these stories to Dayton’s visitors.

We need our elected officials in Washington to come together and agree on a budget that doesn’t just open parks now, but ensures they have adequate funding to protect these irreplaceable resources and stories for generations to come.

Dean Alexander is a retired superintendent of the Dayton Aviation National Historical Park. CONTRIBUTED

Dean Alexander is a retired superintendent of the Dayton Aviation National Historical Park.

Dan Patterson is an aviation author, photographer and historian. CONTRIBUTED

Dan Patterson is an aviation author, photographer and historian.

