VOICES: Decision would limit Alzheimer’s treatment to a privileged few

If you care for someone living with Alzheimer’s, are an individual living with the disease, or are concerned about dementia, speak out now about this issue. The CMS public comment period runs through February 11. You can voice your concern at the Alzheimer’s Association website by going to the treatments section at alz.org.

This draft decision is not about one treatment. It applies to the entire class of future treatments targeting amyloid. Yet, this draft decision appears to have been developed based on an individual treatment rather than the entire class. Currently approved and emerging therapies may offer individuals and their families a new tool to address cognitive decline, loss of independence, and a decreasing ability to perform activities of daily living.

This draft decision dismisses decades of research and progress now being seen for this fatal disease.

Dr. Kenneth B. Pugar is the founder and President of the Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders.