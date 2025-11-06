VOICES: Democrats shut down the government while my generation can’t afford to start our lives

This is the exact kind of misplaced priority that’s making America unaffordable for our nation’s youth and college graduates. While politicians in Washington play games with the budget to cater to non-citizens, my generation is paying the price. Take homeownership, for example — a cornerstone of the American Dream that’s slipping further out of reach. Back in 1991, the median age of a first-time homebuyer was just 28 years old. That meant young people fresh out of college or starting their careers could realistically save for a down payment and build equity early in life. Fast forward to today: in 2024, that median age hit a record high of 38, the oldest ever recorded. That’s a full decade later, pushing homeownership into middle age for many. And it’s not getting better. In 2025 projections, first-time buyers are averaging around 38 years old, while the overall median age of all homebuyers has skyrocketed to 56, up from 45 just a few years ago.

Why the shift? Skyrocketing home prices, driven by inflation and supply shortages, combined with stagnant wages for entry-level jobs, have made it nearly impossible for recent grads to qualify for mortgages. Add in the burden of student debt, which is averaging over $30,000 per borrower, and it’s no wonder millennials and Gen Z are renting longer or moving back in with parents. But instead of addressing these issues, like investing in workforce training, tax breaks for first-time buyers, or policies to boost housing supply, Senate Democrats are prioritizing billions in healthcare for those who entered the country illegally. This isn’t just bad policy; it’s a betrayal of the young Americans who followed the rules, worked hard, and now find the ladder to success pulled up behind them.

As someone from Ohio, where manufacturing jobs and affordable living used to be the norm, I see this playing out in my community. Friends who graduated last year are often still bartending or gig-working because their degrees don’t pay enough to cover rent, let alone a mortgage. We’re nervous about entering a world where the government seems more focused on funding benefits for non-citizens than ensuring our own economic mobility. The shutdown is already hurting us: delayed federal student aid processing, stalled VA benefits for veterans in school, and economic ripple effects that could weaken the job market further.

It’s time for Senate Democrats to drop their demands and pass the clean CR. Reopen the government, stop the partisan games, and start focusing on making America affordable again for its own citizens — especially young ones like the thousands I represent who are about to inherit this mess. If they don’t, voters in states like Ohio won’t forget come election time. Our future depends on it.

Gabe Guidarini is a senior majoring in political science at the University of Dayton. He serves as the Chairman of the Ohio College Republican Federation, overseeing several thousand student members across the state.