VOICES: Digital innovation and the power of the collective voice

Right now there is significant opportunity in the cryptocurrency industry, especially for our state. Ohio’s digital infrastructure is unmatched, complemented by affordable energy and cutting-edge data centers. My alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, is one of many educational institutions pioneering blockchain education at their new Digital Futures Building, molding the next wave of experts in this transformative field. The success of the annual conference MidwestCon, which I had the privilege of launching in Cincinnati, is a testament to the Midwest’s budding blockchain ecosystem. Conversations with innovators and advocates reiterated Ohio’s pivotal role, underlined by several strategic advantages.

For Dayton, a city with a strong tradition of innovation and industry, this technology offers exciting possibilities. First of all in manufacturing and logistics blockchain technology can offer supply chain efficiency. By recording every step of a product’s journey on a blockchain, distributors can improve transparency, reduce fraud, and ensure the quality and authenticity of goods and products.

Local academic institutions, including the University of Dayton, are also a selling point. These schools are well-positioned to lead in this technology’s education and research. By offering courses and programs focused on blockchain and cryptocurrency, we can prepare our students to be leaders in this transformative field and attract talent and businesses to our region. As blockchain technology gains traction, it will create a demand for skilled professionals in areas such as blockchain development, cybersecurity, and data analytics. This presents a tremendous opportunity for job creation and economic growth in Dayton and the entire state of Ohio.

While the potential benefits of blockchain for Dayton and Ohio are clear, realizing this potential requires supportive policies and regulation at the federal level. This is where Senator Sherrod Brown, as Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee can play a crucial role. Senator Brown has the clout and experience to guide blockchain regulations and policies that will benefit Ohio and solidify our state’s position as a blockchain innovation hub.

Let’s work together to ensure this promising technology is regulated wisely and used to make Ohio a leader in job creation and innovation. Blockchain technology represents a game-changing opportunity for Dayton and Ohio as a whole. Its transparency, security, and versatility can reshape industries, streamline government services, foster higher education, and create jobs. It’s time for Dayton to be at the forefront of the digital revolution.

Rob Richardson is the CEO of Disruption Now and Curator of MidwestCon.