VOICES: Diversity is great, but difficult

But immigration burgeoned, including nationalities and religions most of us could not even name. Then the Civil Right Act of 1964 gave our national conscience a well-deserved kick, and people of goodwill accepted it. The melting pot was slowly being realized.

But differences in appearance, dress, etiquette, taboos, and social customs make interactions uncomfortable for even well-intentioned and welcoming people. Do I smile, nod, touch my hat, shake hands, make eye contact, engage in conversation? What do I talk about other than the weather? Do I assume everyone speaks English? Dare I compliment them on their cute kids?

What introduces us most effectively and favorably to other nationalities and cultures is our love of food. In addition to Italian, Mexican, and German, we’re fascinated by French, Indian, Middle-Eastern, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Greek. From tacos to pho to sushi. And now we’re into fusions!

It’s not just the good-ole-boy, long-term Americans who are benefiting from this diversity. Immigrants themselves are learning from each other and experiencing new foods and cultures they wouldn’t experience in their home countries.

And that’s the point. Here in America, people of all nationalities and religions can — usually — intermingle peacefully and without fear in stores, restaurants, schools, universities, vacation spots, hotels and more.

It’s not perfect, and it’s hard for some. Even good people can sometimes find themselves outside of their comfort zone. But it’s getting better. Here in America, the Pakistani and the Indian, the Jew and the Muslim, and those of different colors can sit together in food courts and shop the same malls and occupy the same hospital ward just as easily as the Catholic and the Protestant or the Republican and the Democrat.

Yes, there’s friction; in America we’re free to express negative or antagonistic feelings; that’s the price of freedom. We’re great not because we require everyone to be accepting and peaceful, but because most of us want to be welcoming and peaceful.

In my hippie days there was something called The Peace and Freedom Center. I argued then and still do, that in a human world utopian peace is the antithesis of freedom. In America, we’re free to argue vociferously, demonstrate, ridicule, demean, protest, and even hate. So when we encounter what some see as threats to our way of life, pushing us out of our comfort zone, it’s human for some to object. That makes it hard, but hardest for the new immigrants who have to accept that they may not always be universally welcomed with open arms.

I hope that more of us recognize the benefits of diversity and interaction and allow ourselves to be enriched by not only the food, but the arts, history, customs, languages, celebrations, and sports differing from our concept of “traditional.”

After a childhood of meat and potatoes, I’ve grown to really like tacos, pho, chicken tikka masala, and mu shu pork. But not sushi.

David Shumway is a retired Wright-Patterson Air Force Base engineer now enjoying writing and travel with his wife.