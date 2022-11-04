VOICES: Don’t lose sight of patients in the business of healthcare

I have been a practicing chiropractor for nearly a decade, and for a majority of that time I’ve also been a business owner. Holding these two roles can be full of difficult decisions as you try to serve the community who needs trustworthy healthcare and employees who rely on you and need your time. There are moments it can be easy to lose sight of why you started doing what you’re doing in the first place. However, my advice to any healthcare provider who dives into the business world: Don’t forget the patients who come to you for help.
I started my own practice in 2015 and since then we’ve grown to three practices. Owning and operating a business is stressful. A recent CNBC survey found small business confidence has dropped to an all-time low. While all businesses are different and have their own personal challenges and needs, business owners know that their employees and families rely on them to keep the business running. It’s a weight every business owner feels and takes seriously — and is not commonly covered in medical school! However, as healthcare professionals, failing those we serve could be life altering. When I’m talking to a patient who is struggling in their day to day life, my stresses have to take a backseat.
When I graduated from school, my primary goal was to help people. To this day, I haven’t strayed from that path. My goals have become the goals of my patients. I have a patient now whose main focus is playing cards with his grandson on the floor — and being able to stand up afterward. My job is to ensure he’s able to do that.
As the owner of my practice, I’ve been able to make the decision to invest in new technologies that can help the patients I see everyday. Recently, we’ve added the PiezoWave as a treatment option. This machine uses acoustic waves to target tissue and give patients pain relief throughout their body. This is just one way we have worked to improve our practice so that our patients can get the most out of their visit. When I make decisions on new treatments or new technologies we will offer, I make those as a doctor, not as a businessman.
My business is incredibly important to me but I do not take lightly that this patient and others have come to me for care and attention. I may be stressed and sometimes I have a lot on my plate, but at the end of the day, I’m a doctor. Over the past few years, especially through the pandemic, many have begun to focus more on their health and the health of their loved ones. As healthcare providers, people are relying on us to help them live their best lives. I love meeting new people and talking about new business ventures, but I will never put that above the patients who come to me in hopes of living a pain-free life. This is a tough but important lesson to learn and one I hope all of those working in healthcare will take to heart.
Dr. Matt Houchin operates Chiropractic Associates in Middletown.
About the Author