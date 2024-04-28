VOICES: Eliminating minority community health disparities can improve health outcomes for all

Transportation is a significant issue, with bus routes not available in certain areas, making it stressful or difficult for residents to get to their destinations.

Healthy food options are limited due to the lack of grocery stores in low-income areas which means individuals must rely on convenience stores nearby to get food. This increases the consumption of artificial, highly saturated, and sugary foods.

Healthcare is also a significant barrier due to healthcare costs, lack of insurance, negative interactions with providers, low health literacy levels, language and cultural barriers, and lack of trust/fear in the healthcare system.

Some statistics help illustrate minority health disparities. In Ohio, Black women are 2.5 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than white women, and Black babies are dying three times more than white babies. In Montgomery County, risk factors such as gestational diabetes and overweight/obesity, are shown to be high among Black, Asian, and Hispanic populations.

According to the Ohio Department of Health. In 2020, Black males had the highest drug overdose death rate in Ohio compared with other sex and race/ethnicity groups. From 2019 to 2020 the death rate increased to 29% (55.2 deaths per 100,000)

Public Health’s Local Office on Minority Health (LOMH), a program funded by the Ohio Commission on Minority Health, is dedicated to eliminating health disparities in minority communities. We do so by, monitoring and reporting on the health status of minority populations, educating the public about how policies and programs affect individual health, mobilizing community partnerships and actions, developing policies and plans to support health efforts, and empowering individuals to manage their own health.

By continuing to work collaboratively throughout our community, we can ultimately improve health outcomes for all.

Jasmine Young is the County Project Manager at Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery for the Local Office on Minority Health.