VOICES: Eliminating minority community health disparities can improve health outcomes for all

During April’s Minority Health Month, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is working throughout the community to inform Montgomery County residents about the unique health challenges that our minority population face, while at the same time, providing opportunities for minorities to increase their chances of positive health outcomes. Individual lifestyle choices, and our own physical conditions, are only part of the story when it comes to health outcomes. One important aspect is something called the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) which are the conditions in which individuals live, work, and play, that have a significant impact on our overall health outcomes.
These conditions include economic policies and systems, development agendas, social norms, social policies, racism, climate change, and political systems that together shape an individual’s opportunity to live a healthy life. There are five general areas of concern that impact an individual health, those are; Education Access and Quality, Economic Stability, Healthcare Access and Quality, Neighborhood and Build Environment, and Social and Community Context. Each of these factors can impact a person in multiple ways. For example, the lack of income, access to transportation, healthy food options, and access to healthcare are among the most common barriers. Another example is a single mother who is working a job that does not offer paid time off for medical needs, which leads to her not being able to easily seek medical care for herself or her child, which in turn leads to untreated medical conditions that ultimately lead to chronic illness.
Transportation is a significant issue, with bus routes not available in certain areas, making it stressful or difficult for residents to get to their destinations.
Healthy food options are limited due to the lack of grocery stores in low-income areas which means individuals must rely on convenience stores nearby to get food. This increases the consumption of artificial, highly saturated, and sugary foods.
Healthcare is also a significant barrier due to healthcare costs, lack of insurance, negative interactions with providers, low health literacy levels, language and cultural barriers, and lack of trust/fear in the healthcare system.
Some statistics help illustrate minority health disparities. In Ohio, Black women are 2.5 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than white women, and Black babies are dying three times more than white babies. In Montgomery County, risk factors such as gestational diabetes and overweight/obesity, are shown to be high among Black, Asian, and Hispanic populations.
According to the Ohio Department of Health. In 2020, Black males had the highest drug overdose death rate in Ohio compared with other sex and race/ethnicity groups. From 2019 to 2020 the death rate increased to 29% (55.2 deaths per 100,000)
Public Health’s Local Office on Minority Health (LOMH), a program funded by the Ohio Commission on Minority Health, is dedicated to eliminating health disparities in minority communities. We do so by, monitoring and reporting on the health status of minority populations, educating the public about how policies and programs affect individual health, mobilizing community partnerships and actions, developing policies and plans to support health efforts, and empowering individuals to manage their own health.
By continuing to work collaboratively throughout our community, we can ultimately improve health outcomes for all.
Jasmine Young is the County Project Manager at Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery for the Local Office on Minority Health.
