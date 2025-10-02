VOICES: Empowering individuals and our region’s workforce

Joe: Created in response to the urgent need across the region for a skilled labor force, EWC’s mission is to empower individuals and families by providing access to specialized education tailored to high-growth and small business industries throughout the region. DWC operates as a central hub for workforce development to unify the efforts of business leaders, educational institutions, local governments, military representatives and community organizations to address Greater Dayton’s workforce challenges. Mike: What are these challenges and how does EWC work to meet them? Joe: The Dayton Region is at a pivotal point where the rapid growth of job opportunities is outstripping the current rate of workforce development. In 2023, there were 26,000 unfilled job postings, and this figure is projected to skyrocket to around 59,000 by 2030. The growing gap between the supply and demand for skilled labor poses a significant threat to our local economy. If unaddressed, it potentially could lead to $4.1 billion in lost earnings for workers and $6.1 billion in lost regional GDP, which could drive employers and skilled workers to relocate outside the region or state.

In addition, the Dayton Region currently falls below the state average for retaining its college-educated workforce, particularly in higher education fields such as healthcare and STEM. With labor force participation expected to decline from 2024 to 2030 by 112,000 workers due to retirements and broader economic trends, a coordinated effort is crucial.

EWC is working to address these challenges by bringing together various stakeholders to develop and execute comprehensive strategies in these areas: increase workforce participation, college graduate and workforce retention, and migration from around the United States to the region. Our initiatives are community-driven and responsive to local needs, giving all individuals access to in-demand jobs and guiding employers to the right set of ecosystem resources to meet their workforce needs.

Mike: How does EWC work to inspire change in our region? Joe: EWC is committed to positioning Dayton as a national leader in workforce readiness and development and ensuring that opportunities for economic advancement are available. By empowering individuals with skills, credentials and education, EWC will help provide family sustaining wage jobs and promote economic growth to improve the quality of life for all citizens in our community. This initiative offers a unique opportunity to significantly reduce poverty by building a robust talent pipeline in the region. Together, we can create a stronger, more resilient Dayton!

For more information or to learn how to get involved with the Employers’ Workforce Coalition, contact Joe Sciabica at jsciabica@daytonfoundation.org or (937) 225-9919.

Michael M. Parks, CFRE, is the President of The Dayton Foundation.