VOICES: Engagement isn’t just about preparing future voters — it’s about unleashing present-day changemakers

This story holds many lessons for what it takes to engage young people – the key ingredient is a solid relationship built on trust.

In a recent conversation with Monnie Bush, he shared their methods. At Victory Project they use an acronym to guide them in building trusting relationships – ACPO. He explains – if you are Authentic, Consistent and in Proximity – you will earn the Opportunity to engage young people in transformative ways.

Working with young people throughout my professional life — as a youth pastor, community organizer, and a pediatric chaplain — I’ve learned they want what we all want: to be recognized, respected, and heard. Often, they want to make a difference but aren’t sure where to begin.

Here’s the sad truth: many young people care deeply about issues like climate change, gun violence, income inequality, and student debt—but they don’t always see voting as a tool to address those concerns. They lack trust in the systems and politicians who perpetuate these issues, especially those who talk about solutions, but do not back their talk with action.

For me, voting is only one part of the equation for nurturing our young adults to be engaged citizens. To truly prepare the next generation to participate in democracy, we must be in relation with our youth authentically and consistently, creating environments where young people can see themselves as leaders, problem solvers, and valued members of their communities.

Right now, our city is in the midst of a three-year study, modeled after the New Orleans’ Youth Master Plan, to develop a youth-centered plan. It has rightly prioritized young voices. And those voices are clear: they need safe spaces, caring mentors, meaningful activities, paid employment, and skill-building opportunities. We heard this in 2016 with the City of Learners plan, and we hear it from leaders like Monnie Bush, Marlon Shackleford and Crystal Allen.

We must have a long-term strategy to align services, funding and accountability. Other cities have prioritized youth. In Baltimore, MD, violence reduction strategies, expanded recreation programs, youth employment and mentorship are all in operation. Mayor Brandon Scott reports positive outcomes. Here in Dayton, we must move toward valuing and funding the grassroots, organic organizations that have been doing the work with big hearts and shoestring budgets.

That’s why I’ve consistently fought for youth programming and have included a violence interruption program in every budget recommendation since 2022, specifically naming Cure Violence as a potential solution.

If we authentically act in ways consistent with our words that say young people are important to our future, we will build relationships grounded in trust and create the opportunity for real transformation. Equip young people with knowledge, surround them with caring adults, and offer real opportunities to lead, and they will rise to the challenge. Youth engagement isn’t just about preparing future voters — it’s about unleashing present-day changemakers. When we trust in their power and invest in their potential, they won’t just follow, they’ll lead us forward.

Darryl Fairchild is a Dayton City Commissioner and incumbent candidate for city commission.

