VOICES: Fighting juvenile crime in Dayton starts at home, not on the street

A 2020 Montgomery County report found that youth with steady routines, active monitoring, and emotional support were far less likely to reoffend. The lesson is clear: involved parents — who set rules, show up, and create safe, nurturing homes — are the strongest deterrent to delinquency.

Neighborhoods like West Dayton, Trotwood, and Riverside are bearing the brunt. Families there face overlapping stressors: food insecurity, housing instability, under-resourced schools, and the demands on single parents, according to 2022 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. These are not failures of character; they are systemic shortcomings that require systemic help.

This is where city leaders, schools, nonprofits, and faith communities must row in the same direction: strengthening families. Programs like RECLAIM Ohio and Montgomery County’s Juvenile Court Work Program provide alternatives to incarceration (Ohio Department of Youth Services, 2023). Treatment and Wellness Courts help youth address mental health and substance use with family-centered plans, but many interventions arrive after harm is done.

We need to move upstream. Prioritize parenting education, in-home family services, and early school-based intervention. Encourage community centers and churches to host skill-building workshops and mentoring for parents and teens together. Expand supervised recreation and after-school options. Universities and community colleges must get involved and help.

We must also confront structural barriers that erode stability. Dayton has one of the highest child poverty rates in Ohio, according to the Ohio Development Services Agency. When parents juggle multiple jobs and still struggle with rent, food, and transportation, consistent parenting becomes harder. Affordable housing, job training, accessible mental health care, and quality childcare are not merely economic issues; they are public safety strategies.

Local mentorship organizations — Big Brothers Big Sisters and Boys & Girls Clubs — already change trajectories, but they need scale. We also need fathers and father figures back. Reentry supports, fatherhood mentoring, and peer-led groups can help rebuild this essential pillar. Mentoring is rarely just one-to-one; it works best when the whole family is engaged.

Our police know we cannot arrest our way out. Too often they step into parental roles because no one else is. Let’s pair law enforcement with family-service partners so responses focus on collaboration, not crisis.

This shift requires investment. Imagine redirecting a slice of detention and overtime spending to parenting initiatives, family counseling, and youth development. Prevention seldom earns headlines, but its outcomes endure.

Personal responsibility belongs in this conversation. Parents must be empowered — and expected — to set boundaries, track behavior, and model sound choices. As neighbors, we should support and celebrate these efforts, not judge them.

Family culture needs restoration. In our fast, screen-saturated world, we’ve drifted from the power of presence — shared meals, stories, and time. Those rituals build resilience, empathy, and discipline that steer kids from criminal paths.

Let’s not blame without offering help. Many parents are doing their best without role models or support. Dayton can lead by creating parent advisory groups, neighborhood family centers, and peer networks that amplify family voices.

Juvenile crime is not just a policing issue; it is a family and community issue. Invest early — especially in children under ten — and gains in safety, learning, and opportunity will follow. The front lines are not courtrooms or holding cells. They are living rooms, classrooms, front porches. Let’s stop reacting and start preventing.

As Blessed William Joseph Chaminade said, “education is the work of the heart.” It begins at home, where children first learn to live well.

Scott H. Belshaw, Ph.D. is a criminologist, professor and Chair of the Department of Criminal Justice and Security Studies at the University of Dayton.