VOICES: For a homeless child, life goes from unknown to unknown

My observations have several aims: to raise awareness about their presence and living conditions, to dispel misunderstandings about them so that informed decisions can be made regarding homelessness issues, to ensure the safety of our entire community by assisting them in leaving the streets, which pose high risks for them. On the streets, they face dangers such as being hit by cars, display unpredictable behaviors like trespassing, assaults, domestic disputes, and thefts, as well as the risk of human trafficking. Additionally, I aim to document information for future generations about the lives of homeless individuals so that when it is time for them to make decisions for their city or community, they will consider the homeless population. Those living on the streets represent a growing population that the next generation will have to address even more than we do now.

I work as an industrial chemist with a PhD in biochemistry from The Ohio State University and conducted post-doctoral work in Public Health at the Harvard School of Public Health. This column reports on my observations of homeless youth in the Dayton area.

Most of the homeless children I know rarely sleep in the same place for two to three nights in a row. They originate from here, adjacent metropolitan areas, as well as out of state, a result of a lack of available, affordable housing. In my field experience, there are three groups (these groups are not rigidly fixed and can transition into one another):

Children who are part of mainly female-headed families that rent apartments or rooms in houses or hotels. They are subjected to repeated evictions due to their parents/guardians being unable to afford high rents or other violations such as pets, property damage, overcrowding, substance abuse, or unwanted visitors. Children who primarily live with their parents/guardians in cars, vans, or campers parked in obscure locations like parking lots, side streets, or driveways. Teenage runaways who have left toxic home environments or are meeting individuals they’ve encountered online in search of love or a better life. This situation often intersects with the critical issue of child trafficking, which is prevalent in control cities along I-75.

The children engage in “couch-surfing” at friends’ or strangers’ homes, use porches, sheds, garages, rooftops, under bridges, and in hotels (often changing rooms and hotels frequently). More children are living this way than previously believed. In the past two years alone, I have encountered over 20 homeless children, ranging in age from an 8-week-old baby covered with blankets and a tarp, and pushed in a shopping cart, to a 15-year-old LGBTQ+ runaway alternating between a bridge and a storage unit.

No one asks these children if they have showered, brushed their teeth, how their day at school was, or if they completed their homework. Questions about their aspirations or career goals are nonexistent. They do not have a favorite teacher or coach. Their lives are focused on day-to-day survival, which involves frequent relocations leading to loss of familiar connections with friends, family and neighbors.

Male adult figures are often absent, elderly, sick, mentally ill, disabled or transient. Older children take on caretaking responsibilities for their siblings and the adults in their lives. In many cases, they do not know who they might be staying or left with, and are “on guard” for their own and sibling’s safety. Food and water are rationed over several days, with statements like “I ate yesterday, it’s my sister’s turn today” being common.

For example, I recall a landlord who evicted a mother and her three daughters, aged 4, 8, and 9, onto the street after dark, refusing to allow the youngest to retrieve her doll. They sought refuge under a bridge and later in a friend’s garage. The eviction trauma is severe. Another instance involved a grandmother, her five grandchildren aged 2-10, her working son and a pet dog residing in adjoining hotel rooms; playpens and beds in one room and TV room-living space, toys and children’s books in the other. A school bus stops at the hotel to take the children to school. One night, they changed hotels out of safety concerns for the children.

The children’s lives are marked by insecurity, lack of comfort, uncertainty about basic needs, and exposure to potential dangers from adults they encounter (addicts, dealers, child abusers, traffickers). They are self-reliant, finding solace in their siblings and pets. The stress these children endure stems from their parents/guardians’ struggles to secure food, shelter, and employment. This leads to lots of yelling, name calling, blaming, conflicts, abuse, and a lack of stability in their lives, resulting in the children acting out aggressively. They learn to use violence as a way to solve problems.

School provides some stability, but homeless children are frequently bounced from one school or district to another. There is no continuity. As such, they struggle to form friendships, participate on athletic teams, or trust with teachers and coaches. This lack of stability contributes to their academic and social challenges, drops in attendance and grades.

For a homeless child, their life goes from unknown to unknown; that is, insecure home-life to uncertain school-life. This makes for an angry child and problems at school. Going into a new classroom for a child is worrisome, because they are repeatedly having to start over in a classroom culture that has already been established. For the homeless child, “where do I fit in?” and the hope that no one will find out how they live are continuous stressors.

Many homeless children are homeschooled to avoid the bullying, humiliation and fighting they face in traditional schools. This also serves as a way for parents and guardians to conceal the embarrassment of their living situation. Some may not complete high school due to lack of encouragement and motivation, particularly among runaways.

In my field experience, involving homeless children in community activities introduces them to positive adult role models and helps them set goals and develop skills at a younger age. Key elements are sports, health services (medical, dental, mental health), and career services and placement. Opportunities for involvement and good work done by community organizations include programs at Recreational Centers, Community Centers, Public Libraries, and participating in city events (concerts, festivals, free movies), community service activities (helping at soup kitchens, food pantries), and church programs (youth groups, Troy Skate Church, Troy, OH).

Teachers and school staff frequently interact with homeless children, playing a crucial role in providing support and alleviating the insecurities that these children experience.

Kinds of donations that are most needed include deodorant, body sprays, wet wipes, body wipes, lotion, lip balm, soap, shampoo, vitamins, toothbrushes/toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, hair ties, adhesive bandages, baby formula, winter coats/gloves, children’s clothing, athletic shoes, athletic socks, any school supplies, 8-count markers, backpacks, juice boxes, and snacks.

Note: Snacks should address the nutritional needs of children by being higher in protein and lower in sugar. It is very important that they contain no peanuts, nuts, or are not made in a facility that processes nuts (as noted on packaging) - this is critical for children with peanut/tree nut allergies. Note: No scent or unscented items are preferred whenever possible.

To get started, information on volunteering can be found on organization, agency, library, church, school, and city information websites. You can also contact them by phone or email to find out about upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, and how to make donations.

Jay Yoder is an industrial chemist and volunteers to help the region’s homeless population.