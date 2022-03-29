VOICES: Former University of Dayton president a catalyst for social justice

In the 1990s, after the deaths of five children in Dayton’s child welfare system, he co-chaired a highly publicized community task force devoted to making sure vulnerable children did not fall through the cracks. Later, along with community leaders, he served as a leading force behind the Genesis Project, which led to the revitalization of the Fairgrounds neighborhood between UD and Miami Valley Hospital and the extraordinary transformation of Brown Street. Just recently, he co-chaired the Community Oversight Committee that dispersed millions of dollars in donations to the families of the victims and those injured in the 2019 mass shooting in the Oregon District. In between, he helped shepherd two human services levies to victory.

Brother Ray is a humble, faith-filled leader who excels at inviting people with different perspectives to gather around the table to find common ground. With an engineer’s analytical mind and a humanitarian’s heart, he works with others to tackle big issues that advance the common good — child protection, urban education reform and neighborhood development.

Through Brother Ray’s deep belief and understanding of Catholic social teaching and social justice, he takes the core tenet of Catholicism and applies it to all that he does, including challenging the Catholic church to take a stronger public voice on what he calls “the silent violence of poverty” in our city and nation’s urban core. In his “Leadership in Communities” seminar, he teaches students ways to help neighborhoods inventory their assets and develop a collective vision for revitalization.

In a recent conversation, he told me, “We’re not going to be able to build communities that are just and peaceful if people aren’t willing to serve.”

Brother Ray is a remarkable servant-leader, in word and deed.

(The April 1-3 Common Good in a Divided City Conference is part of a weeklong series of events promoting work to address historic injustices. Participants are encouraged to continue the conversation April 7-8 at the Imagining Community: Shaping a More Equitable Dayton Symposium at the Hub Powered by PNC at the Dayton Arcade. Both are free and open to the public.)

Eric F. Spina is the president of the University of Dayton.