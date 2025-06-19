VOICES: Graffiti creates sense of disorder, deters investment, undermines Daytonians’ hard work

I recently spoke about this to our local media and on the department’s social media channels because I want the public to know we are paying attention and asking for your help. We have seen this not just in our community, but some of these offenders have also defaced property in many surrounding jurisdictions.

Graffiti may seem minor to some, but it impacts everyone. When tagging appears on a school wall, a park building, a vacant house, a business wall, or other community spaces, it changes how people feel in those environments. It creates a sense of disorder, deters investment, and undermines the hard work so many residents and business leaders do to improve our community.

We also understand that people want to express themselves, and positive and powerful ways exist for this to occur. Art is an integral part of a thriving city, and Dayton is fortunate to have a growing number of beautiful murals and community-driven art projects that reflect our shared values. If someone wants to make art, there are legal, meaningful avenues through city-approved murals, youth programs, and public initiatives that invite creativity and collaboration. Random tagging on public property is not art but vandalism, and it is illegal. Graffiti also burdens taxpayers, property owners, and cleanup crews unnecessarily.

This is why we are asking the public to help us identify those responsible and prevent further incidents. When graffiti goes unreported or unaddressed, it often leads to more of the same. But when residents speak up and work together, we can maintain safe, clean, and welcoming neighborhoods for everyone.

I want to thank the residents who have already contacted us. Your awareness and involvement truly make a difference. It has led to the identification and arrest of one very prolific tagger. If you see suspicious activity or know anything about recent graffiti in your area, please reach out. Call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or submit a tip online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com. You can remain anonymous, and your information could be eligible for a cash reward.

Together, we can preserve the quality and character of our community. The Dayton Police Department is committed to doing our part, and we are grateful for those who stand with us in protecting what we have built.

Kamran Afzal is the Director and Chief of Police for the Dayton Police Department.