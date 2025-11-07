VOICES: Guard your heart: Learning from a heritage of wellness

“Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” – Proverbs 4:23 (NIV)
As a board-certified cardiologist, I’ve spent more than two decades helping people think about and care for their hearts. The heart is an incredibly tough muscle. But we, particularly in the West, are almost experts at pushing them to the brink. We ask a lot of our hearts and rarely ask what it might need from us.
And I’ve learned this the hard way.
When I turned 40, I was overweight, on two medications and struggling to get out of the car without pain. A torn meniscus in my knee forced me to confront the reality that I was carrying around 45 extra pounds every step of the day. That wake-up call led me to change my diet, start running and prioritize rest. I lost the weight and reversed my conditions. But more importantly, I rediscovered my calling—not just to treat disease, but to help people live well.
I’m also board-certified in lifestyle medicine, a growing field that focuses on preventing and even reversing disease through daily habits: nutrition, movement, sleep, stress management and relationships. These pillars are powerful. But for me, there’s a seventh: spirituality. Because to be whole, I believe, we need to know the God who made our bodies and invites us to get the most out of them by taking care of them.
Lifestyle wellness is having a moment, and I’m glad. But it’s not new. As a Seventh-day Adventist, I grew up with a health message that emphasized rest, moderation, clean food and purpose. You can learn more about this in the documentary Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones. Taken together, it’s a worldview that sees our bodies as sacred and health as a way to live abundantly.
For me, this is what makes a faith-based approach to wellness different than the prevailing wellness messages today. Instead of seeing “wellness” as a particular goal accessible through expensive retreats, difficult-to-find supplements, and a debilitating amount of advice from “wellness gurus” on social media, we should see wellness as important quality for any human life. Not a code to be bio-hacked by billionaires, but a message of abundance available to everyone.
That’s why I love the verse John 10:10 where Jesus said, “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10, NKJV).
I often tell my patients: Wellness isn’t about perfection. It’s about purpose. It’s about asking, What kind of life do I want to live? And then making daily choices that reflect that vision.
So I encourage you — whether you’re young or old, healthy or struggling — to be thoughtful about your heart. Not just the organ, but the center of your being. Your habits shape your health, and your health shapes your life.
Let’s not wait for a crisis to make a change. Let’s live with intention. Let’s live with abundance.
Dr. Harvey Hahn is a cardiovascular MD at Kettering Health.
