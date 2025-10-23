VOICES: Hindu community in Southwest Ohio helping to light the path of connection

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important holidays in the Hindu religion. It commemorates the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance — symbolized by the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom after years of exile and triumph over adversity. Yet its meaning goes far beyond story or ritual. Each diya, or lamp, represents the inner light of consciousness — the goodness within us that can guide our choices, relationships, and communities. Hindus celebrate by cleaning their homes, sharing sweets, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers of gratitude for life’s blessings.

In the Hindu religion, Diwali is also a reminder of Dharma — the path of duty and righteousness that upholds harmony in the world. The life of Lord Rama, whose homecoming is celebrated on this day, is revered as a model of Dharma lived fully — Satya Dharma (truthfulness), Kula Dharma (devotion to family), and Rāja Dharma (the just and selfless duty of leadership). His life reminds us that righteousness is not limited to worship but is lived through every role we play — as family members, professionals, and citizens. Diwali calls each of us to renew that same spirit in our own lives — to act with integrity, compassion, and service to others. When we do so, our individual light becomes part of the greater light that sustains humanity.

Here in the Miami Valley, the Hindu Temple of Dayton, founded more than 40 years ago, has become a spiritual and cultural home for thousands. Beyond its worship services, the temple plays a quiet but powerful role in strengthening the broader community. Members volunteer regularly at food pantries, participate in interfaith dialogues, and contribute to local schools and hospitals. Whenever there is distress anywhere in the world — such as earthquakes, floods, or humanitarian crises — the temple quickly organizes drives to collect food, clothing, and relief supplies, reflecting a deep belief in global compassion. Youth from the community are increasingly visible in civic life — serving as student leaders, interns, and volunteers through programs that encourage both public service and cultural understanding.

During Diwali and throughout the year, the temple organizes charity drives, health screenings, and cultural programs that welcome people of all backgrounds. These efforts are inspired by another core Hindu principle called seva — selfless service. Whether collecting winter coats for the needy or teaching children traditional dance, the goal is the same: to bring light into others’ lives.

Underlying this spirit of service is the ancient Hindu idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “the world is one family.” It’s a worldview that sees humanity as interconnected, transcending boundaries of faith, culture, and nation. The Dayton region, known for its innovation and compassion, mirrors this ideal. The Hindu community feels grateful to be part of a city that values diversity not as difference, but as strength.

As we celebrate Diwali this season, may its light continue to inspire unity, duty, and understanding across our neighborhoods. The lamps we light are not just symbols from an ancient tradition — they are reminders that kindness, responsibility, and generosity are timeless virtues.

For anyone wishing to know more, the Hindu Temple of Dayton welcomes visitors to its open houses, cultural events, and educational programs. All are invited to share in the light. Because when we learn from one another, celebrate together, and serve side by side — we make our community shine brighter than ever before.

Usha Mahajan is a member of the Education Team and HCO Board for Hindu Temple Dayton.