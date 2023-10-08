VOICES: Hospitals, other organizations finally paying attention to racial disparity

The fact is that women and men are still fighting. They are fighting as survivors, thrivers, healthcare providers, caregivers, researchers, families and friends. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of death among women in the United States, with chances of a woman dying from breast cancer being 1 in 39. In 2022, there was approximately 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer. As of January 1, 2022, there were approximately 4.1 million women with a history of breast cancer living in the United States.

The numbers are astounding and are now including more young women under the age of 50.

With these kinds of statistics, we must do all that we can to bring about new treatment options, preventative measures and support medical technology and advancements. Funds procured via breast cancer fundraising events like the walk help to bring these medical necessities to life and application. The dollars raised can help fund a researcher or investigator who is working on the next breakthrough treatment modality or medication.

Raising funds is important because it also helps those in the healthcare industry discover how breast cancer affects different ethnic groups. Black women have a 4% lower incidence of breast cancer than white women, but have a 40% higher breast cancer death rate. This has been the breast cancer mortality rate for Black women for over a decade. They are also nearly twice as likely to be diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, which is a very aggressive form of the disease. This is significant as more efforts, programs, initiatives and resources are being implemented to decrease this mortality rate. There is a racial disparity here. Hospitals and various organizations are finally paying attention and putting effort into finding out why this is, while also implementing programs, clinical research and studies that help to better understand breast cancer and care in different races. Dollars contributed to breast cancer help to foster better outcomes that provide a chance at living a longer life and defeating breast cancer, equally, for all.

Furthermore, donations and funds raised from breast events help to deliver programs that support women in the preventive phase of breast cancer with assistance getting mammograms, education on preventing risks, while also bringing awareness to the fact that there are things that they can do to help themselves. These funds also aid women that are in the trenches fighting to beat breast cancer. That support could come in the form of a rent payment, groceries or a ride to treatment.

People should be motivated to participate as an attendee of the walk, or other events, or as a donor to the cause for few reasons. First, it helps to bring continued awareness to this devastating disease. It seems like everyone knows about it, but in reality, there is still so much to learn. Secondly, it gives them an opportunity to be a part of the solution to a nationwide and global issue that will affect communities across the world. Thirdly, their participation helps to save lives. No matter how big or small his or her level of participation or donation is in the walk or any other breast health event, it is important to know that it makes an impact in the life of someone fighting to live and defeat this disease. We can all do our part for a neighbor.

Sybil Martin is the Executive Director of the Norma J. Ross Memorial Foundation.

HOW TO GO

MAKING STRIDES OF GREATER DAYTON

9:00 AM, OCTOBER 14

DAY AIR BALLPARK, 220 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH

Learn more at acsevents.org