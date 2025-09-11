VOICES: House Bill 331 empowers voters, puts communities in control

As the sponsor of House Bill 331, I read with interest the recent Dayton Daily News article highlighting the potential impact of this legislation on small villages across Ohio. While the piece captures the concerns of some residents in places like Clifton and Donnelsville, it overlooks a fundamental truth: HB 331 is not about erasing communities. It is about empowering voters to decide their own fate. Passed with bipartisan support in late 2024, this law ensures accountability without mandating dissolution. Nothing happens automatically. The power rests squarely with the people.
Ohio boasts a proud tradition of local governance, where communities shape their destinies. Having served on the Lebanon City Council, I know firsthand how important it is to protect the character of a vibrant and wholesome community. But when villages outsource essential services, like police, fire, or road maintenance, to townships or counties, or when they cannot even field candidates for basic elected positions, it raises fair questions about value for taxpayers. Why maintain a duplicative layer of government that adds complexity to our already burdensome tax system? HB 331 addresses this by triggering a simple, democratic process: after each ten-year census, county budget commissions audit villages to check if they provide at least five of ten key services (either directly or through non-governmental contracts) and if all elected spots had candidates over the prior decade. If not, voters get a straightforward ballot question on whether to dissolve the village and revert to township governance.
Let me be clear: dissolution is not forced. It is a vote by the residents themselves. If they value their village structure, despite outsourcing services or candidate shortages, they can keep it. This is not top-down overreach. It is bottom-up empowerment. As I testified before the House Government Oversight Committee, existing laws already allow for dissolutions in extreme cases, like fiscal emergencies. HB 331 simply streamlines this for voters, giving them agency over whether their local taxes are justified by the services received.
Critics paint this as a threat to rural identity, but the real threat is inefficiency that burdens hardworking Ohioans. Our state has more taxing jurisdictions than any other, over 673 villages based on recent census data, leading to a convoluted tax code that inflates property and income taxes. When villages rely on others for core functions, residents end up paying twice: once to the village and again to the township or county delivering the actual services. Simplifying this reduces redundancy, eases the tax load, and ensures governments work efficiently for the people.
For villages already meeting their responsibilities, HB 331 changes nothing. And for those that are not, it provides ample time to adapt before any vote. In southwest Ohio and beyond, this law honors our constituents by trusting them to decide what is best. We have worked hard in the General Assembly to right-size government and simplify taxes. HB 331 is a common-sense step in that direction.
Voters deserve this choice. Let us keep working for a bolder, stronger, Buckeye state.
State Representative Adam Mathews is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 56th Ohio House District, which encompasses southwest and central Warren County including Lebanon, South Lebanon, and Mason. You can reach his office at rep56@ohiohouse.gov.
About the Author