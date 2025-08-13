VOICES: How the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is transforming healthcare in Dayton and across Ohio

As with any major legislation, the bill impacts each state differently. While there are certainly elements we would have preferred to see left out, the final version enables Ohio’s Medicaid initiatives to move forward in the near term—even as we continue working toward long-term, sustainable healthcare policy solutions.

At the heart of this legislative victory is a spirit of teamwork—one that started right here in Dayton and reached all the way to Washington, D.C. Locally, this effort was driven by renewed collaboration among hospital leaders, including Mike Gentry, CEO of Kettering Health, and Deb Feldman, CEO of Dayton Children’s. Mike and I worked hard to reset the tone and align our voices for the good of our region. That unity was recognized by our local delegation, and it made a real difference in the state’s Medicaid budget conversations.

I want to express heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made this possible, starting with Senator Jon Husted. His leadership was instrumental in shaping and advancing this legislation. Because of his efforts - and the collective will of so many others - Ohio is now poised to receive more than $10 billion in additional healthcare funding over the next several years. That’s not just a number. That’s a lifeline for the families, nurses, and physicians who rely on and deliver care every day.

When I arrived in Dayton three and a half years ago, after two decades leading large academic and teaching hospitals, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I had big goals and deep optimism - but also a healthy dose of realism. That’s why it meant so much when Lt. Governor Husted personally reached out early in my transition. I had never experienced that kind of outreach in any other state. He listened. We talked about the challenges ahead, his love for the region, and his support of Premier Health.

And he’s lived up to every word.

Whether it was championing the public-private partnership between Premier and Wright State University, supporting the 2023 state budget to ensure fair reimbursement for physicians, or driving economic development through his vision for onMain - Senator Husted has consistently shown up for this region. His leadership in securing a level playing field through OBBBA is the latest example of what principled, collaborative, impact-driven leadership looks like.

He wasn’t alone. He and Senator Bernie Moreno demonstrated the same grit and resolve in Washington, fighting for the Medicaid provisions that make this legislation so meaningful. Their work ensures hospitals like ours can keep our doors open, retain our staff, and provide life-saving care close to home. This is the largest influx of federal healthcare investment the Dayton region has ever seen - and our community will feel its impact for years to come.

This teamwork extended to Governor DeWine, the Ohio Department of Medicaid, the Ohio Hospital Association, our state representatives Phil Plummer, Andrea White, Tom Young, our State Senator Steve Huffman, and tireless advocates in Congress. To all who played a role—thank you.

Of course, there’s still work ahead. Like any major policy, OBBBA comes with unanswered questions and the need for thoughtful implementation. But the phased approach and available resources give us the time and flexibility to be responsible stewards. Now, we have both the opportunity - and the obligation - to use these funds to strengthen care delivery and build a fair healthcare system for the communities we serve.

Recently, my grandchildren visited us here in Dayton. I sent a photo of them playing in a sandbox to my daughter in Georgia. She replied, “There’s sand in Ohio?” I texted back: “Grit.”

That’s what I see in this region—grit and determination, embodied by our people, our leaders, and our community.

And that same grit was on full display throughout this legislative process. Our legislators, partners, and advocates showed up when it mattered most—and because of that, our future is brighter.

Thank you. Let’s keep showing up, together.

Mike Riordan is President and CEO of Premier Health.