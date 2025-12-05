VOICES: How to maintain a level of financial security during stressful times

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) did not release a specific September 2025 report for the Dayton-Kettering-Beavercreek, OH metropolitan area. However, the August 2025 national unemployment rate is 4.5% with a projected nonfarm payroll employment decrease of 0.90% for the metropolitan area whereas metropolitan Dayton’s rate is 6.8%. What can we do about price increases and decreases in employment opportunities to maintain a level of financial security during economic stressful times?

First, prepare a budget based off your assets and income to pay off current and future debts. Put aside cash in a rainy day fund. On a day to day basis, one may use a variety of tips to maintain and thrive in economic uncertain times that follow.

Pay cash to avoid credit card payments and bill me now pay later payment options. Reduce subscriptions like Hulu, Netflix, cable, magazine, e-books, and others by using free options at your local library or accessing through home Internet services. When able, save money by doing your own house and yard work. Purchase products in bulk and split the cost with friends/family members to save money. Maintain a healthy diet that reduces the over consumption of sugary foods and carbohydrates to reduce medical costs. Likewise, exercise more by walking and doing strength exercises, while practicing mind relaxation exercises to maintain your physical and brain [mental] health. Maintain medical insurance or visit a local Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) at least annually for medical, dental, and behavioral health services; the FQHCs serve as a healthcare safety net to cover uninsured and underinsured populations.

Some tips that I have recently been utilizing to deal with rising prices and inflation follow. I shop for store brand items, use coupons/store discounts, purchase fresh vegetables at local farmer’s markets, and reduce food cost by preparing more home cooked meals (especially with beans, rice and vegetables to reduce the use of higher cost meats). At home, I maintain my home temperature at 77 degrees in the warmer months vs. lower temperatures. When driving, I combine trip errands to save on gas and auto maintenance. I cut my own hair more often and occasionally shop at Goodwill or discount stores to reduce clothing and other prices. Finally, I keep my home maintenance (electrical and plumbing) of body health (annual medical visits and exercise) up to date and pray.

In closing, practice some of the above tips to survive and thrive during stressful times of financial insecurity. If you require additional income, seek a part-time job or start a side hustle. Seek coaches and take the initiative during stressful times to make it through.

Edmund H. Moore, PhD, resides in the Greater Dayton, Ohio area and is the author of Financial Freedom: Doing Nothing is an Option.