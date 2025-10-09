VOICES: I am asking Dayton to imagine a future where everyone has a seat at the table

From humble beginnings, my background in public administration at the local and federal government levels provides me with a strong foundation in both policy and logistics. My tenure in Dayton’s Planning & Community Development Department — and role in managing millions in federal and state grants — demonstrates my ability to translate ideas into action, faithfully stewarding public resources and getting real results.

My commitment to transparent governance sets me apart from my opponent. As your mayor, I will work alongside the community, business owners, and all members of the Commission to put people first in every decision. Inviting residents to participate in their government and honoring them when they share their experiences and ideas, will invite deeper civic engagement and produce constructive pathways for change. My critique of the current administration is not merely oppositional — it’s a strategy for a more holistic and open approach to city-building.

To me, leadership is not about having all of the answers but knowing where to find the expertise; and Daytonians are those experts. Residents know what their community needs and many know creative ways and solutions on addressing those needs. This is the approach I implemented as co-founder of Neighborhoods Over Politics (NOP), a local training and advocacy non-profit, which underscores my commitment to inclusive leadership. In a time of divisive politics at the national and state level, local elections give us an opportunity to recommit to the foundational tenets of our democracy.

During the community conversations, I heard from many Daytonians who envision a city where revitalization begins at the neighborhood level, where blight is replaced with opportunity, and where residents are active participants in shaping their future. My “Block-by-Block” approach reflects this ethos, emphasizing targeted investment in housing, infrastructure, small businesses, grassroots organizations, and public safety.

More importantly, as we face uncertain times, this city needs visionary and collaborative leadership to combat the impacts of the rising cost of living. My experience and track record proves that I have the ability and skillsets to problem-solve and lead through these times.

My policy expertise, leadership style, and unwavering dedication to Dayton’s communities make me the right person for this moment. Our campaign has already sparked vital conversations about what kind of leadership Dayton truly deserves. We have been building a grassroots movement of powerful people who want to see change in their community and refuse to wait any longer.

In a city with a rich history and untapped potential, I am asking Dayton to imagine a future where everyone has a seat at the table — and a real stake in the outcome when I serve as the next Mayor of Dayton.

Shenise Turner-Sloss is a Dayton City Commissioner and is running for mayor.