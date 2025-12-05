VOICES: ‘I am committed to honoring their loss through action.’ Read Montgomery County Commissioner’s statement on jail deaths

At this moment, I am calling on each of these oversight bodies to fully exercise their authority, conduct comprehensive reviews, and share their findings with the public. This is about ensuring that every system responsible for the safety of people in custody is functioning the way it should. Families deserve that level of accountability, and so does the community.

I will continue to support every effort to promote transparency, strengthen oversight, and pursue any improvements recommended by the agencies charged with monitoring jail operations. My thoughts and prayers remain with the families, and I am committed to honoring their loss through action.

- Mary McDonald, Montgomery County Commissioner

“I want to be clear: the agencies referenced provide established oversight of jail operations through regular inspections and reviews as we have previously stated. The Sheriff’s Office continues to provide full cooperation with each agency in their review of jail operations. Transparency, accountability, and compliance remain central to how we operate. We welcome these inspections and remain committed to meeting the expectations and standards of the community we serve.”

- Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck

“The Jail Coalition welcomes the commissioner’s compassionate and powerful statement. We remain committed to the demand for civilian oversight. If existing forms of oversight were adequate, violence, neglect, and death in the jail would not be so common. We look forward to working with Commissioner McDonald and others in order to find creative, collaborative, and effective solutions to this critical problem of concern to county residents.”

- Statement from the Montgomery County Jail Coalition