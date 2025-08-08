VOICES: In Springfield, we welcome Haitians — not deportations

Truth matters. Most Haitian migrants in Springfield are here legally, under Temporary Protected Status or humanitarian parole. They fled a nation in collapse—where gangs rule the streets and families go hungry. They didn’t come to cause harm. They came to survive.

And they’ve contributed more than many realize. Haitian workers have filled critical jobs in warehouses, auto suppliers, and healthcare. They’ve helped stabilize our economy and support local businesses. They don’t take jobs away from able bodied Americans, rather they fill empty positions that allow area businesses to grow. Deporting them would hurt Springfield far more than it would help.

As a pastor, I’ve seen their faith, their work ethic, and their love for this community. I’ve baptized their children, prayed with their families, and watched them become part of the fabric of our city. They are not strangers. They are neighbors.

This isn’t about politics — it’s about people. It’s about whether we choose truth over rumor, compassion over cruelty, and growth over further decline.

Springfield doesn’t need deportation squads. It needs leadership. It needs truth. And it needs leaders with the courage to say: “You are welcome here.”

Pastor Carl Ruby is a pastor and community leader in Springfield, Ohio. He leads the Springfield G92 Coalition, a network of churches committed to protecting Haitian refugees and promoting justice through faith-driven action.