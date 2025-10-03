VOICES: Independent civilian oversight of Montgomery County Jail more important than ever

The Montgomery County Jail Coalition pursued the call for justice, transparency and accountability publicly this summer, garnering more 2,000 signatures of citizens in our communities calling on county officials to form an independent civilian oversight committee with powers to ensure transparency and create credibility. Despite presenting our research of other successful oversight bodies in counties across the country, our county leaders have dismissed the idea that civilian oversight is necessary, citing other existing oversight bodies for the jail. The Coalition acknowledges that such bodies may be in existence, but the evidence is clear that they are not effective. If they were, these deaths would not be happening. The system is broken; it must be fixed!

In 2017, the County Commissioners created a committee to look at policies and practices at the jail which were causing financial loss from civil lawsuits. If the County considered human lives as important as money, they would surely find a way to work with the community to develop a new committee, with the goal of humane treatment to all and transparency to the constituents who deserve accountability and good choices.

Growing up, most of us learned a simple but often painful life lesson early in our childhoods. There are consequences for our actions. When we make bad decisions, the results can be hurtful and long lasting. We use this knowledge to make better decisions. And when there are no consequences that match the bad action, fairness is disrupted and bad decisions continue. The county is not being held accountable for its choices. The system that runs well based on fairness no longer works for the good. Accountability is expected of decision makers in our government, in our work world, even in our families. We need accountability in our county officials and correction officers in order to create credibility and respect.