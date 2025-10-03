VOICES: Independent civilian oversight of Montgomery County Jail more important than ever

It has been more than six months since Christian Black’s death by homicide in the Montgomery County jail. Responsible Correction Officers have yet to be arrested and brought to justice. Naphcare employees, trained to save lives, failed in their jobs to keep Christian Black alive and have not been held accountable. This week, it was reported that Montgomery County is in discussion about a settlement to Christian Black’s family. While we support retribution being paid to Christian’s family, we also recognize what that settlement represents - the culpability of those in charge of a jail that continues to prove to be unsafe and even lethal for those detained there.
Despite any pending settlement, the public remains in the dark regarding the Dayton Police Department’s investigation of the case in spite of clear video evidence that numerous people charged with caring for citizens in their workplace chose to not only blatantly neglect Christian’s needs but to act with violence instead. Our County Commissioners and Sheriff have not proven to be accountable for their failings, the Commissioners in their leadership during this tragedy and the Sheriff in ensuring consequences for those who participated in the death.
The Montgomery County Jail Coalition pursued the call for justice, transparency and accountability publicly this summer, garnering more 2,000 signatures of citizens in our communities calling on county officials to form an independent civilian oversight committee with powers to ensure transparency and create credibility. Despite presenting our research of other successful oversight bodies in counties across the country, our county leaders have dismissed the idea that civilian oversight is necessary, citing other existing oversight bodies for the jail. The Coalition acknowledges that such bodies may be in existence, but the evidence is clear that they are not effective. If they were, these deaths would not be happening. The system is broken; it must be fixed!
In 2017, the County Commissioners created a committee to look at policies and practices at the jail which were causing financial loss from civil lawsuits. If the County considered human lives as important as money, they would surely find a way to work with the community to develop a new committee, with the goal of humane treatment to all and transparency to the constituents who deserve accountability and good choices.
Growing up, most of us learned a simple but often painful life lesson early in our childhoods. There are consequences for our actions. When we make bad decisions, the results can be hurtful and long lasting. We use this knowledge to make better decisions. And when there are no consequences that match the bad action, fairness is disrupted and bad decisions continue. The county is not being held accountable for its choices. The system that runs well based on fairness no longer works for the good. Accountability is expected of decision makers in our government, in our work world, even in our families. We need accountability in our county officials and correction officers in order to create credibility and respect.
Roberta Longfellow is a member of the Montgomery County Jail Coalition.
About the Author