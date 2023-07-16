VOICES: It Takes 100% Heart to be a foster caregiver

Summer is a great time for families. Whether your family includes your biological children, adopted children, or maybe youth you’re caring for through a foster or kinship arrangement…the time you spend with them makes a difference in the love they feel, the stories they tell, and the memories they will make.

All children need loving families to help them grow to reach their God-given potential. Right now in Ohio, there is a critical need for more individuals and families to step forward to be caregivers for the nearly 15,000 youth in foster care. While there are approximately 7,400 foster families, more are needed to ensure every child has a safe environment in which to grow. You don’t have to be married or own your home to be a foster caregiver. You just have to be willing to provide love and stability to a child when they need it the most.

When you decide to become a foster caregiver, you become a bridge for a child (and maybe even their siblings) between the trauma of losing their family to, ideally, a plan that will reunite them with their parents. The safe, loving home you provide can make all the difference in a young person’s development during that transition.

Knowing that foster care is temporary may lead some to worry about losing someone they’ve grown to love. This is understandable, but the love and support you pour into a person’s life make a difference for a years to come, and knowing that far outweighs the sadness of seeing them move on. And many times, when a family’s foster child goes back to their family, the connections made with the former foster parent enhance the larger family unit and the young person has a stronger support system.

You can take the first steps to enriching a child’s life and your own through foster care by visiting FosterandAdopt.ohio.gov. The website has many resources to help you decide if this journey is right for you and you can learn about the tools and resources available to you as a foster parent. There’s a brand-new Foster and Adoptive Parent Inquiry Form to fill out electronically on the site and the information you provide will be sent directly to the agency of your choice. If you are not ready to choose an agency, a specialist can answer your questions and provide more information.

Children of all ages can find themselves in need of a loving foster home, but the need is greatest for youth ages 13-18. Even if you are not a foster parent, you can still play a role in your community and in your neighborhood to support those who are. Whether it is through your church family or through the broader foster community to provide a meal or respite assistance. Learn more at FosterandAdopt.ohio.gov. It Takes 100% Heart to be a foster caregiver in the Miami Valley.

Matt Damschroder was appointed by Governor Mike DeWine as the Director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services in March, 2021. He and his wife Carrie were foster parents and are the parents of two adopted children.