VOICES: It’s my mission to give my community a voice

My show, ReEntry Stories, is in its fifth season and it truly has been a privilege to listen to and be trusted with these stories. My greatest honor so far in Dayton has been the Bob and Norma Ross Community Leadership Award from the NAACP Dayton Chapter. To know that people recognize my forms of art, journalism and audio editing has been so humbling.

I often meet people who have a preconception of formerly incarcerated individuals and think prison is this magical place where there are many opportunities to better yourself. They fail to realize all the restrictions that keep incarcerated people from receiving these opportunities. My mission is to bring awareness to the needs of returned citizens in this community, give them a voice and to let them know about resources available.

Early in the pandemic, Peter Benkendorf again presented an opportunity for me to utilize my love of journalism as a form of activism. I co-founded The Journalism Lab along with three other seasoned journalists. We share our skills in the hopes of creating community correspondents who can use journalism to tell the stories important to them.

How can we come together as a community if we don’t know what is important to those in the community? Share what’s important to you by becoming a citizen correspondent. The Journalism Lab’s next round of free online training classes begin in March. Learn more about them in our March 2 virtual information session. Register online at thejournalismlab.org/the-bureau.

