VOICES: It’s time to take a stand and spread the word: it’s OK to not be OK

For our family, the first step was reaching out to mental health professionals. We needed a safe environment where our son could share his feelings and begin to heal.

Our son’s story is not unique. Many kids and young adults across the country are struggling. A 2023 study found that 42% of high school students reported feeling so sad or hopeless that they stopped doing their usual activities. Nearly 29% reported experiencing poor mental health, and 22% had considered attempting suicide.

Social media, isolation, addictive screen use, past traumas and societal pressures all contribute to the crisis.

Talking about these challenges is how we start addressing them, but there is still a stigma preventing us from seeking or offering support. As parents, teachers, coaches and mentors, it’s up to us to show young people that there is no shame in feeling anxious or depressed – that its ok to not be ok.

I’m passionate about bringing this message to every community, and it’s part of CareSource’s mission to address the whole person. That’s why we launched the CareSource Invitationals — a series of annual college basketball games that raise awareness and funds for kids’ and young adults’ mental health.

This initiative was launched in 2023 when the University of Dayton hosted Ohio State in a charity game that raised approximately $500,000 for adolescent and young adult mental health and suicide prevention initiatives, including Jay’s Light — a fund that connects families to mental health resources. Jay’s Light was founded by University of Dayton Head Basketball Coach Anthony Grant and his wife Chris in memory of their daughter, Jay, who died as a result of mental illness at the age of 20.

This year, the CareSource Invitationals have already featured five matchups across the country. The sixth will be a nationally televised regular-season game on December 6 between Indiana University and the University of Louisville. We have hosted pep rallies at local high schools, where coaches, athletes and advocates encouraged students to focus on their own mental health.

Witnessing these role models create safe environments where young people feel empowered to seek help is inspiring. It makes me proud to think of our son, who courageously asked for support and is willing to share his story so that others don’t feel alone.

My family’s experience taught me that what we can do — for our kids, for each other and for ourselves — is reach out, be empathetic and listen. It’s ok to not be ok.

Scott Markovich is EVP of Markets & Products at CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization. Good health means more than just taking care of your body. For help, call the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7.