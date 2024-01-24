VOICES: Jail renovations begin; No local taxpayer dollars used

“The Justice Committee was empowered to review the jail’s policies and procedures to determine what investments were needed to improve safety and ensure a humane environment,” Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman said. “Members were local citizens from all walks of life.”

The Justice Committee recommended an entirely new jail, at an estimated cost of $200 million. That idea was quickly shelved as the Commissioners determined the price was higher than the county could afford.

Conversations with Sheriff Rob Streck brought to light the need for medical and mental health services in the jail. A larger facility was not needed but exchanging regular bed space for medical bed space was crucial.

“The diverse and evolving needs of our inmate population is a direct reflection of the challenges we observe in our community’s overall health,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “It’s essential to recognize and address these unique needs, whether they pertain to medical, mental health, or addiction concerns.”

Currently, the county is working towards a portal with information required by the courts, law enforcement officials and jail staff. The portal would identify physical and behavioral health needs of community members.

“When people are incarcerated the jail staff do not know what kind of medications are needed or know the behavioral health needs of the inmates,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. “A portal with give medical staff within the jail the opportunity to resume care that started prior to incarceration.”

The planned changes to the jail will all be made within the current facility, without any need for additional square footage. “We are cutting 226 general population beds and adding 100 medical and behavioral health needs beds,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge. “So, while we will have fewer total beds, from 911 to 785, the number of medical, mental health and detox beds will increase from 12 to 112.”

The total cost is well below the $200 million estimated to build a new jail. “At less than $20 million, we are meeting the needs of the Sheriff, the inmates, and the nurses and corrections officers who care for them while incarcerated,” said Dodge. NaphCare administers medical and behavioral health care within the jail. A resolution was passed December 12, 2023, renewing the county’s contract with NaphCare.

“There are very few companies willing to perform this kind of care,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert. “The insurance required to perform correction healthcare is incredibly expensive. NaphCare continues to be one of the top jail healthcare businesses in the country and we are fortunate to be able to renew their contract.”

The total compensation for NaphCare in 2024 is $7.5 million with the option to renew for two additional one-year terms.

Five companies competed for the jail healthcare contract. “NaphCare offered the greatest value while meeting all or our requirements,” said Colbert. “We are proud to be able to partner with them once again.”

Deb Decker is the Director of Communications for Montgomery County.