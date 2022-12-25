VOICES: Join the Global Human Rights Movement in 2023

Later this year, we met with the City of Dayton’s Mayor, Jeffrey Mims, and the City Commissioners, who indicated their support and offered suggestions for the most significant impact. With the New Year, the charge is to begin a community-wide awareness and listening effort. We want to ensure that the community provides input into the design and expected impact measurements. Afterward, the group plans to review a proposed framework with the Mayor, Commissioners, and staff for additional feedback.

In the meantime, individuals can learn more about Human Rights and get involved in the movement. Join our monthly Human Rights meeting, speak up and out when you observe human rights violations and encourage families and friends to support organizations working to advance human rights.

The human rights principles and laws originate from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, drafted by representatives of different legal and cultural backgrounds worldwide. On December 10, 1948, The United Nations General Assembly (UN) declared this resolution a common standard of achievement for all nations. In 2015, as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the UN established 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere – ensuring no one is left behind. The areas include:

End Poverty

Zero Hunger

Good Health and Well-being

Quality Education

Gender Equality

Clean Water and Sanitation

Affordable and Clean Energy

Decent Work and Economic Growth

Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

Reduced Inequality

Sustainable Cities and Communities

Responsible Consumption and Production

Climate Action

Life Below Water

Life on Land; Biodiversity, forests, desertification

Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions

Partnerships for the Goals

As the ever-evolving social changes impact our communities, the new year creates opportunities for greater understanding, commitment, and engagement in matters that affect individuals and their neighborhoods. The goal of championing human rights in the Miami Valley requires a collective will, innovation, unity, open-mindedness, transparency, cooperation, and respectful dialogue. We invite you to be part of the Global Human Rights Movement in 2023!

Mary Tyler is the principal of Mary E. Tyler Consulting, LLC. and former executive director of the National Conference for Community & Justice Greater Dayton.