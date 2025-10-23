VOICES: Kettering can’t be business as usual

My decision to run for Mayor comes from a sense of duty — that our city is at a turning point. Like many communities, Kettering is facing economic uncertainty, aging infrastructure, and decline. The next few years will define the Kettering future generations inherit. I have the leadership, experience, and vision for this pivotal moment — to help Kettering regain its preeminent position.

We’ve lost major employers. Empty storefronts. Young families are moving elsewhere, and our population is aging. Some of our neighborhoods are deteriorating due to neglected property maintenance, absentee landlords, and lack of reinvestment.

The budget faces long-term strain. Revenues aren’t keeping pace with rising costs. State cuts and inflation have created pressures. The temptation is to raise taxes, cut services, or kick the can down the road.

We can revitalize Kettering without raising taxes — by growing our economy, fixing what’s broken, and investing wisely.

I will be a full-time mayor. Kettering is facing full-time challenges. As mayor, I will be hands-on, accessible, and actively working with partners, small businesses, and citizens — every day.

Throughout my 40-plus year career supporting aerospace, I’ve led operations, balanced budgets, built teams, met payroll and generated profit. I think strategically, identify and solve problems efficiently and bring that same mindset to Kettering — committed to results.

My plan:

1. Revive Economy. Budget problems aren’t solved by higher taxes — but by smarter growth. I won’t support raising income tax. I’ll work to fill vacant commercial space and create win-win scenarios. Attracting new employers while retaining and enhancing current ones. 2. Create a Business-Friendly Kettering. Let’s make it easier — not harder — to do business in Kettering. I will re-establish the Kettering Chamber of Commerce to give small businesses a voice. Revisit zoning, improve regulations, and explore new uses for underutilized commercial corridors. Kettering must be the area’s destination of choice for business startups. 3. Invest in Neighborhoods. Declining property values and deteriorating homes can’t be ignored. I’ll push for aggressive code enforcement and launch an initiative called Property Angels — a volunteer program to help seniors and struggling homeowners maintain their properties. 4. Support Public Safety. Maintain and strengthen police and fire departments by expanding School Resource Officers program, upgrading emergency vehicle access with traffic signal preemption, and ensuring we’re fully staffed and well-trained. 5. Be a Responsive Mayor. I won’t make backroom decisions or hide. I’ll hold regular open forums and respond directly to citizen concerns. You deserve a Mayor who listens, leads, and communicates clearly.

As a councilman with an understanding of city operations, I’ve demonstrated I’m fiscally responsible with taxpayers’ monies, listening to residents and business owners, and representing the city.

We are facing challenges but have incredible potential. Kettering was once the leader in the region, known for its safe and strong neighborhoods, and economic vitality. We can reclaim that status. It will take hard work, bold ideas, and leadership willing to make the tough — but smart — choices.

As your mayor, I will always put Kettering’s residents and businesses first.

This election is about what direction we take as a community. Do we stay on the current status quo path, or do we demand progress? I believe we can do better — and together restore momentum in Kettering. I hope to earn your vote as the next Mayor of Kettering.