VOICES: Lawmakers must support a fully updated Fair School Funding Plan

According to the 2024 Cupp Report, Talawanda’s state share and local share of funding are 22.89% and 61.1%, respectively. The average state and local share for funding in Ohio is 41.24% and 40.44%, respectively. Under the Fair School Funding Plan, our district would receive an additional $560,678 in state funding over the next two years compared to the House budget, which would shortchange us by $424,783, money that could be spent on teachers, bus drivers, or paraprofessionals. Talawanda sits in Butler County, and if the Ohio House budget is signed by Governor DeWine, the ten school districts in our county collectively will lose almost $200 million; in total, Speaker Huffman wants to shortchange Ohio’s students by $2.75 billion over the next two years.

Talawanda has a unique set of circumstances that make it critical for us to get our fair share from the state. Miami University is an anchor to our community and drives our regional economy. However, as a nonprofit, it does not pay taxes on the valuable land it owns. We also have a great deal of agricultural land, which has a lower tax rate. As one of the county’s only open districts, Talawanda Schools educates children who have been removed from their home districts for various reasons and those who require specialized services, something only our district offers in the area. Cuts to special education could be devastating for many families throughout the region. The bottom line is simple - taxpayers in school districts like Talawanda are tired of paying more in local taxes, all while watching our elected officials allocate more tax dollars to voucher programs.

Now the budget is in the Senate’s hands, and we need to make sure they keep their promise to Ohio’s children. Sen. George Lang represents most of Butler County and I recently met with him in Columbus to discuss the impact the House budget will have on the school districts he represents. As constituents, it is our responsibility to be engaged and active in the legislative process. It is important to let Senator Lang, or your State Senator, know how Speaker Huffman’s budget will impact your school district.

Our community is the support system for one of the gems in Public Higher Education. Miami attracts students and faculty from across the world and puts Ohio on the map as a site of innovation. The House Budget not only threatens our school district, but it also threatens the ability of one of Ohio’s great universities to attract and retain talent. Fixing this problem won’t just benefit my children and their friends, but the entire state.

Emily Greenberg is a parent leader with the Ohio Organizing Collaborative. She is a graduate of Talawanda High School and has children in the Talawanda School District. She lives in Oxford and teaches at Miami University.