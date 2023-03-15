VOICES: Leading the Midwest with flat, simple taxes

Finally, we want to ensure local communities relying on these property taxes can provide for their people. Over the last 40 years, the state has shielded property owners from the full cost of their property taxes. We want to help these local taxing entities through the transition that would come with House Bill 1.

Since 2020, more than 20 other states have cut their rates. We have an opportunity with House Bill 1 to lead the Midwest with a lower flat tax rate than all neighboring states. House Bill 1 benefits all Ohioans by promoting economic growth, simplifying the tax code, and keeping earnings in the pockets of Ohioans and their communities.

House Bill 1 received its third hearing on Tuesday, March 14. As it goes through the legislative process, the updated status can be found on ohiohouse.gov.

State Representative Adam Mathews is serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 56th Ohio House District, which encompasses a southwestern portion and central Warren County including Lebanon, South Lebanon, and Mason.