VOICES: Local action critical for democracy, peace

Last week I was in Dayton, where it all began, to moderate a discussion with journalists as part of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s public forum, a commemoration of the very accords that ended the war. It was humbling to be in the city that played such a central role in the peace process and to engage with a new generation of journalists and leaders who are committed to keeping that legacy alive. Congressman Mike Turner, whose leadership and advocacy were instrumental in bringing the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to Dayton, ensured that this important discussion continued in the city where peace was first secured.

My personal connection to Bosnia and Herzegovina runs deep. In the 1990s, I worked to locate children separated from their families during the height of genocide in Bosnia. Later at NATO I supported efforts to hold war criminals accountable.

Over the years, I’ve returned many times, but my first official visit to Bosnia as president of NED took me to the Srebrenica Memorial Center, where more than 8,000 Bosniaks were slaughtered in 1995. It’s a somber place, dedicated to remembering the victims, promoting justice, and fostering reconciliation. At the same time, it highlights something critical for democracy: the power of local action.

The Srebrenica Youth School, run by NED’s partner, the Post-Conflict Research Center, is a powerful example of how local organizations are working to ensure that the future is shaped by those who lived through the horrors of war — and who refuse to let that history be forgotten, so that they stand on an honest, solid foundation as they build the future.

Nearly three decades after Dayton, the true legacy of those accords isn’t stored in archives or treaties — it’s alive and well in the daily efforts of local journalists, civic groups, and grassroots peacebuilders who continue the struggle for democracy in Bosnia. These aren’t the kinds of efforts that can be solved by high-level summits or military interventions — they are sustained by the people of Bosnia, who have taken on the responsibility of shaping their own future.

At NED, we’re honored to stand with these local heroes. They’re not just telling stories — they’re building the very infrastructure of democracy. They’re holding politicians accountable, creating space for diverse voices, and ensuring that the ideals of Dayton endure. These are the true change-makers. They are proving that democracy is never a top-down mandate — it is built from the ground up, by communities that refuse to be silenced.

Thirty years ago, we gave the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina the chance to build their own democracy. Today, they are proving that democracy is not just the best path to peace and stability — it is the only system that can offer citizens freedom, dignity, and a sense of belonging to a larger European community.

The U.S. played a vital role in delivering peace to the region through bipartisan congressional support for both military and civilian interventions. Today, that support continues through programs like ours, which help ensure that Bosnia’s fledgling democracy, though still imperfect, strengthens its institutions and holds leaders accountable to its people. These efforts make Bosnia a reliable partner in the West, but there is more work to be done.

During my visit last year, I had the privilege of meeting with young political leaders, civil society activists, and media professionals — often working out of the public eye but making real change. These young people are the future of Bosnia, but many feel excluded from the decisions that shape their lives. Their dissatisfaction, however, is a powerful force for change. It’s their hunger for reform and justice that will ultimately open the doors to a brighter future.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have come a long way in the last three decades. Today, it boasts a new generation of leaders working to propel the country toward European Union and NATO membership and build a more just society. But as democratic backsliding and security threats loom across Europe, their efforts need continued support.

As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Accords, let’s remember that sustaining peace requires ongoing commitment — not just in high-level summits, but in the day-to-day efforts of local leaders and grassroots organizations who are shaping Bosnia’s future, one community at a time.

Credit: Mike Rudzinski Credit: Mike Rudzinski

Damon Wilson is the President and CEO of the National Endowment for Democracy.