VOICES: Make sure people with developmental disabilities are included all year-round

Per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Developmental Disabilities are conditions due to an impairment in physical, learning, language or behavior areas. One in six children in the U.S. have a developmental disability. Types of common developmental disabilities include Autism Spectrum Disorder, Cerebral Palsy, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, Down Syndrome and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Despite great strides to gain and protect the rights of those with disabilities in the 36 years since former President Reagan urged Americans to give people with developmental disabilities more opportunities, some people do not understand that those with developmental disabilities can and should be included in all facets of life.

ACIL ensures people with developmental disabilities are included locally through independent living skills training. People sometimes assume those with developmental disabilities cannot live independently but that is not true. Independent Living skills training at ACIL can teach those with developmental disabilities in areas such as personal care, budgeting, social skills and household management.

Lack of access to durable medical equipment is an obstacle many people with developmental disabilities face when trying to participate in all facets of life. ACIL’s Recycled Equipment Donated for Independence (REDI) program can help. REDI is a program through which ACIL gives donated used durable medical equipment to those who cannot get it through their own financial means or insurance. ACIL accepts various types of medical equipment donations, including wheelchairs, shower chairs, and toilet seats from different sources including citizens, nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities. All donations are tax deductible.

ACIL also hosts Dayton’s Youth Leadership Forum (YLF). Dayton’s YLF is one of six in-person, week-long, trainings geared toward youth with disabilities statewide. Each forum is sponsored by Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) and hosted by a Center for Independent Living during the summer. Participating in a YLF can help students become one of Ohio’s future leaders by improving their leadership, citizenship, and social skills. Dayton’s YLF will be held July 22 through July 26 at the downtown branch of the Dayton Public Library. For more information, visit ohiosilc.org/youth-leadership-forum.

Additionally, ACIL makes local communities more inclusive by offering a disability awareness training entitled Think This is Easy? (TTIE). TTIE is an in-person, immersive experience perfect for service providers working with individuals with disabilities or anyone curious about the challenges and barriers faced by those with disabilities. The training consists of activities simulating various types of disabilities including cognitive, visual, speech hearing, dexterity and mobility. Each activity is performed by someone affiliated with ACIL who has a disability and often the disability being experienced.

Want to get involved in ACIL’s efforts? The organization is always looking for volunteers to pick up and deliver donations for the REDI program. Assistance is also needed with administrative tasks and small handyman projects around the office.

Anyone who wants to know more about ACIL and how the organization assists those with developmental disabilities should visit acils.com or contact ACIL’s Executive Director, Jeremy Caffee at 937-341-5202 Ext 101 or jeremy.caffee@acils.com.

Allison Boot, MA, is an Independent Living Specialist with the Access Center for Independent Living.