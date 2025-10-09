VOICES: Mayor Mims has been the right leader at the right time for Dayton

I listened as this Dayton native, Vietnam War veteran, janitor, non-traditional college student, longtime public school educator, local and state school board member, youth and community advocate, father, grandfather and politician spoke about the presence of that simple, wooden table with a flat top and four legs. Much of the point in his speech focused on how this unassuming, unadorned workbench served as an instrument that helped bring peace to people who had struggled in their war-torn homelands.

In a recent conversation with me, Mims remarked that conversely, it also reminded him how the lack of a table actually stalled the end of the Vietnam War, a conflict in which he fought as a member of the United States Air Force 604th Air Commando Squadron.

Despite daily adversity, that war in southeast Asia also taught a young Jeff Mims how to endure a battle, and to never give up when you are dedicated to a cause. Since then, his determined, tough, smart approach has served him well in his many roles of service in this community, most recently as a two-time city commissioner and presently as mayor, now seeking a second term.

He has proven his grit as an early supporter of Issue 9, the 2016 levy that generated financial support for pre-schools, police, EMS, fire, city road repairs, city park improvements and beautification. A 2024 renewal created additional dollars for housing support services and passed with an overwhelming 76% voter approval.

Under his watchful, political eye last year, the city demolished 189 nuisance structures, created new housing in Old North Dayton, Edgemont, Wolf Creek and Wright Dunbar neighborhoods, and more than 100 households were given 2,400 home repairs under the Dayton Recovery Fund. The city is also moving forward to a new police station in West Dayton, as well as expanding the business corridors in Wright Dunbar and St. Anne’s Hill.

The First Floor Fund that offers loans to support and grow small businesses, has generated 29 new businesses and more than 100,000 square feet of commercial space. The completion of the Homefull Healthy Living Center offers a full-service grocery and pharmacy, and in a partnership with Kettering Health, a primary care doctor’s office. The city teamwork that has built an improved relationship with police has resulted in a drop in crime statistics. But even these successes don’t let Mims rest easily. He knows there is more work to be done and he’s ready to continue moving forward, to stay on mission.

His detractors point at his age (78) and say it’s time for a change. But change needs a strong foothold and I contend his miles of experience as a multifaceted leader equal maturity and consistency. With him, there’s no guessing. Dayton residents have seen what he and his team have proven.

Like that 30 year old, well preserved, wooden table from the Bosnian Peace Talks, he represents strength and perseverance - an example of being the right leader at the right time.

Marsha Bonhart is a veteran of radio and television news, stemming from her days working in Toledo, Ohio, Dayton, and Los Angeles. Now retired, she handles PR and media for local clients, and volunteers for local non profits.