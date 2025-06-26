VOICES: Medicaid keeps our clients healthy and independent

For our clients, losing Medicaid would not just mean going without a doctor. It could mean losing a job, an education, or even a home. When people are not able to access mental health treatment, manage chronic conditions, or afford prescriptions, they miss work, fall behind in school, or become unable to care for their families. Medicaid keeps people healthy enough to stay in the workforce, care for loved ones, and contribute to their communities. The consequences of losing this public benefit are real and devastating.

Lawmakers need to hear from the people most impacted. If you or someone you love relies on Medicaid, now is the time to speak up. We are a proud member of the Ohio Medicaid Matters coalition and have partnered with them to provide a seamless way for Ohioans to share their Medicaid experiences online or via telephone.

Please visit ablelaw.org/Medicaid-matters or call 313-686-4900 to share your story. To learn more about what is at stake, visit OhioMedicaidMatters.org.

Your voice can help protect health care access for thousands across Ohio.

Brandy Keesee is a staff attorney for Advocates for Basic Legal Equality (ABLE)