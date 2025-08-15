VOICES: MetroParks listened to community needs, prioritized updates to Island MetroPark

“Last year I made a complaint about how bad the bandshell was at Island MetroPark. I went to the Five Rivers MetroParks office and had a conversation with Paul Williams and other staff and told them how I felt about the park and we discussed what needed to be done. And as of today it’s done and complete. The bandshell looks marvelous. I want to thank all involved in getting this done. I have nothing but smiles. Thank for the blacktop, roads and the water park facilities. Looks great and the kids are going to love the new additions. Once again, thank you all for listening. ISLAND METROPARK IS BACK!!!!” - DJ.OSCAR (Oscar Pittman) in a July Facebook post
After the last African American Cultural Festival was held at Island MetroPark, leaders within the community came to MetroParks and expressed concerns about the park. MetroParks leadership and Island MetroPark staff took those concerns seriously.
Five Rivers MetroParks is now writing a new chapter in Island MetroPark’s extensive history, with significant investments made to the park thanks to the community’s support, voices and generosity.
Thanks to the levy passed by the community last fall, MetroParks was able to fund overdue projects, including phase one renovations to the historic bandshell, a new playground and more.
The new water play feature was constructed thanks to philanthropic support from:
- the Land and Water Conservation Fund
- the City of Dayton Community and Development Block Grant
- the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation
- the Berry Family Foundation
- the Mathile Family Foundation
- Jamie and Agata Schade
- the CenterPoint Energy Foundation
- the Louise Kramer Foundation
MetroParks is meeting the moment. The internal park trail has been repaved, in addition to the installation of a new splash pad, playground and other amenities. The front face of the historic bandshell has been renovated, and there’s even more to come.
Island MetroPark had declined over time, and these projects give the park a reboot. This is the second renovation I’ve been a part of since ’96. It was time — and it happened. The community is going to love the outcome.
MetroParks Regional Park Manager Paul Williams oversees MetroParks’ central zone, including RiverScape, Deeds Point, Sunrise, Wesleyan and Island MetroParks. MetroParks has created a webpage the community can reference to stay up to date on the status of major repair and replacement projects: metroparks.org/levyprogress.
