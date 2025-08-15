VOICES: MetroParks listened to community needs, prioritized updates to Island MetroPark

Five Rivers MetroParks is now writing a new chapter in Island MetroPark’s extensive history, with significant investments made to the park thanks to the community’s support, voices and generosity.

Thanks to the levy passed by the community last fall, MetroParks was able to fund overdue projects, including phase one renovations to the historic bandshell, a new playground and more.

The new water play feature was constructed thanks to philanthropic support from:

the Land and Water Conservation Fund



the City of Dayton Community and Development Block Grant



the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation



the Berry Family Foundation



the Mathile Family Foundation



Jamie and Agata Schade



the CenterPoint Energy Foundation



the Louise Kramer Foundation

MetroParks is meeting the moment. The internal park trail has been repaved, in addition to the installation of a new splash pad, playground and other amenities. The front face of the historic bandshell has been renovated, and there’s even more to come.

Island MetroPark had declined over time, and these projects give the park a reboot. This is the second renovation I’ve been a part of since ’96. It was time — and it happened. The community is going to love the outcome.

MetroParks Regional Park Manager Paul Williams oversees MetroParks’ central zone, including RiverScape, Deeds Point, Sunrise, Wesleyan and Island MetroParks. MetroParks has created a webpage the community can reference to stay up to date on the status of major repair and replacement projects: metroparks.org/levyprogress.