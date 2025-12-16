VOICES: More than a wish tree: Dayton’s arts community steps up for military children

While our community has stepped up in remarkable ways, there is still an important need. We are currently seeking gift card donations —including Walmart, Kroger, Speedway, and similar retailers — to support parents as they meet additional holiday needs for their families. These gift cards offer flexibility and dignity, allowing caregivers to fill gaps that wrapped presents alone cannot.

All donated gifts and gift cards are needed by Dec. 19, the day we will also host a joyful community wrapping party at The Human Race Theatre Company. Parents will then pick up their children’s gifts on Dec. 22 and 23, ensuring that the holidays are filled with warmth, excitement, and a tangible reminder that their community sees and supports them.

The Wish Tree Project is a powerful example of what happens when the arts extend beyond the stage. At The Human Race Theatre Company, we believe theatre is not only about storytelling; it’s about connection, empathy, and action. This partnership with Blue Star Families allows us to live out those values in a way that directly impacts local families.

As we invite the community to give, we also welcome them to gather with us. The closing weekend of Seasonal Shorts, our popular holiday production, is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the season while supporting a nonprofit arts organization deeply invested in its community. Tickets are available now and can be purchased by visiting humanracetheatre.org.

This holiday season, we invite Dayton to continue showing up for military families; through generosity, shared experiences, and the simple act of giving. Together, we can ensure that every child on our Wish Tree feels remembered, celebrated, and cared for.

Tiffany Countryman is the Engagement & Learning Coordinator for the The Human Race Theatre Company.