VOICES: New symposium will leave you armed with the conviction that you possess the power to effect change

While the fellowship did provide financial support, its true value lay in something far greater: a resounding affirmation — a kind of artistic seal of approval — that validated my commitment to the belief that the arts matter. More than just a grant, it was a declaration that I, Rodney Veal, had more than a fighting chance at success.

Every step I have taken, every endeavor I have pursued, has been made possible by the generosity and unwavering support of a community I proudly call home. I spend each day, sometimes to my own detriment, striving to give back in gratitude for all I have received. (And yes, Mom, I hear you loud and clear — I need to slow down.)

This deep sense of service is precisely why I joined the Epic Committee, which is presenting an Art and Design Symposium at The Tank in the Dayton Arcade next Friday, Feb. 28. With a full plate that includes a fulfilling day job, a thriving arts practice, and service on six nonprofit boards, one might ask — what could possibly compel me to take on yet another commitment?

The answer is simple: a shared vision.

This remarkable, eclectic group of individuals has come together under a unifying belief — the conviction that the arts matter. Individually, none of us could have undertaken the Herculean task of creating an event of this scale. But collectively, under the quiet yet powerful leadership of Dana Wiley, we have built something truly special.

The Dayton region has long been a cradle of visionaries whose contributions have shaped the artistic landscape. From Julia Shaw Patterson, the founder of the Dayton Art Institute to the inimitable genius of Bing Davis, Dayton’s artistic legacy is profound.

With that same audacious spirit and ambition, the Epic Committee has transformed an idea into reality, bringing together a distinguished roster of speakers, including keynote speaker Donna Collins, along with an array of esteemed panelists that include leading figures in the worlds of art and design. Through their insights, we will explore the transformative power of the arts, confront the challenges ahead with clarity and determination, and reaffirm our commitment to forging a future where creativity thrives.

Our hope is that you will leave the symposium not only energized and inspired but armed with the conviction that, as an artist, you possess the power to effect real change.

As someone who has dedicated his life to the arts and to giving back, I know firsthand the immense effort that each member of this committee has poured into this event. These extraordinary individuals exemplify the power of collaboration and the nobility of the artistic cause.

In a democracy, the arts serve as a beacon of inspiration — especially in turbulent times. They provide us with the means to navigate and reshape the world. And in a time when the world sorely needs the power of art, this symposium will stand as a testament to one unshakable truth:

Yes, art matters. And the Art and Design Symposium will prove it.

Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect and President of the board of OhioDance.