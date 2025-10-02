VOICES: Partnership aims to strengthen region’s non-profits

In our roles as consultants for the Nonprofit Capacity-Building Partnership, Jay Meyer (of Jay Meyer Strategies) and I lead nonprofits through various training and development to help them grow their organizations and lead with confidence intentionally. As Jay says, sometimes the missing ingredients for leaders advancing their mission are simply the courage to act and the confidence they’re on the right path. We are pleased to have helped create an environment where both courage and confidence flourish, fueling the growth of leaders and their organizations. It’s been inspiring to watch this dream of The Dayton Foundation and the Mathile Family Foundation take shape and become a reality.

One of the most compelling outcomes of the Nonprofit Capacity-Building Partnership is the formation of strategic alliances among nonprofits that previously operated in silos. By fostering collaboration and trust, the initiative is helping organizations align their missions, share resources and co-design solutions that better serve the county’s diverse communities. These alliances not only enhance service delivery but also reduce duplication and increase operational efficiency.

Agency leaders have reported a renewed sense of purpose and clarity. With support from the Partnership, they are leveraging assets, such as staff expertise, community relationships and data insights, in more intentional ways. These efforts have led to stronger program outcomes, deeper community engagement and innovative approaches to addressing systemic challenges.

The ripple effects of the Nonprofit Capacity-Building Partnership are already being felt throughout the region. Nonprofits are building new and stronger relationships with funders, civic leaders and each other. They are becoming more adaptive, accountable and aligned with the evolving needs of the community. Most importantly, they are better positioned to deliver high-quality services that uplift individuals and families.

As the region continues to navigate complex social and economic realities, the Nonprofit Capacity-Building Partnership stands as a beacon of what’s possible when foundations invest not just in programs, but in the people and systems that make those programs thrive. When we invest in the individuals behind the mission, we unlock the full potential of our nonprofits. This partnership is about more than capacity. It’s about connection, courage and creating lasting change for the Greater Dayton. The Dayton Foundation and the Mathile Family Foundation have sparked a movement, one rooted in collaboration, capacity and community, and the impact is just beginning to unfold. For nonprofit leaders, funders and residents alike, the Nonprofit Capacity-Building Partnership offers a hopeful reminder that when we build together, we create a stronger community.

To learn more about this initiative, visit daytonfoundation.org/nonprofit-capacity-building.

Mary E. Tyler is principal of Mary E. Tyler Consulting LLC and consultant for the Nonprofit-Capacity-Building Partnership.