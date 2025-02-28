VOICES: Not everyone is aware of the disability services, resources available

When a child is eligible for Early Intervention or Preschool Special Education services, they may also be eligible for the Family Support Services Program (FSSP) through their county board of developmental disabilities which provides financial support to pay for programs such as respite care, adaptive equipment, diapers (above age 3), special diets, home modifications, and therapy/training/counseling.

FSSP has a special place in our family as our daughter was found eligible for services when she transitioned from Early Intervention to Preschool. I realized my daughter’s motor skill delays were likely going to negatively impact her as she got older when her daycare provider informed me that she was concerned about moving her to a preschool classroom on the second floor of a building with no elevator.

I reached out to Early Intervention through Greene County to have her evaluated for a suspected motor delay. She was found eligible for services and received physical therapy, free of charge, through Early Intervention until her third birthday.

When Greene County Developmental Disabilities called me about FSSP, I didn’t think I would qualify. The representative told me about the program services, eligibility, and asked if I was interested in having Avery evaluated. I was pleasantly surprised to find out that income had no effect on eligibility for FSSP and agreed.

Since some of Avery’s needs are related to motor development, her physical therapist was able to write letters recommending swim lessons and dance classes and we were able to use FSSP funds to pay for lessons. Greene County also provided funding for summer camps for children with focuses on art, theater, dance, swimming, and cooking to support her participation in the community.

When Avery was about to turn 6, I was contacted about having her reevaluated for continuing eligibility. I decided to pursue a medical diagnosis and treatment for her and she was found eligible to continue in the program until she is reevaluated again at age 16.

As a parent and educator, I am grateful for all the disability services that are available. As a psychologist, I evaluate students for special education eligibility based on symptoms of ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder. Parents must be aware that an educational classification is not the same as a medical diagnosis. If your child has an IEP with one of these disability classifications (Other Health Impairment due to ADHD or Autism), but does not yet have a medical diagnosis, I would encourage pursuing a medical diagnosis which can open up services that would not otherwise be available to your child.

If you wish to have your child evaluated for program eligibility, contact your county board of developmental disabilities.

Tracy Mayne has been working as a School Psychologist for 15 years and was a middle school intervention specialist for 6 years. She is also a mother of two children, ages 6 and 13. Avery, age 6, benefits from Family Support Services through Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities.