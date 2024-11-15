‘Voices of young people must be amplified to foster understanding and action on mental health’

In 2024, I feel that communities need to realize that teenagers are facing elevated levels of anxiety and depression, mostly caused by social media, academic pressure, the lasting effects of COVID-19, family problems and body image issues.

While social media can give teenagers a connection to something, it also plays a role in having feelings of imperfection and cyberbullying. Multiple teenagers find mental health resources ineffective and hard to access, and the stigma surrounding mental health issues often prevents them from seeking help. To treat these challenges, communities must enhance the accessibility of mental health services, encourage open conversations to diminish stigma, and stimulate peer support groups within schools.

Schools crucially contribute to the mental health challenges faced by teenagers through many factors. The extreme academic pressure to succeed and perform perfectly in school can lead to stress, anxiety, and burnout. Many schools lack appropriate mental health resources and trained professionals, leaving students without that needed support. Further, bullying — both in-person and online — can harshly impact students’ self-esteem and well-being. The fixed structure of the school environment often fails to provide students with mental health needs, making it extremely challenging for those struggling with anxiety or depression to thrive. Likewise, preliminary mental health education leaves students uninformed about acknowledging their issues while peer pressure can lead to harmful behaviors and heighten stress. Together, these aspects create an atmosphere that can negatively affect the mental health of teenagers.

I feel that my mental health needs are not being adequately addressed due to the lack of consideration from teachers and staff. While I understand that teaching can be stressful, it is crucial for educators to prioritize the well-being of students. The overwhelming volume of assignments and projects assigned simultaneously overlooks the fact that we have multiple classes and responsibilities outside of school. Meeting these expectations within the given timeframe is extremely challenging.

The most effective approach to dealing with mental health for me is adopting a hobby. Preoccupying my mind with reading, working out, learning new recipes and journaling helps me wonderfully. Volunteering or engaging in community activities can provide a sense of purpose and connection. Additionally, spending time in nature or doing creative activities like painting or playing a musical instrument can be very therapeutic.

While there are many different techniques that teenagers are missing out on, I would say the top two are time management skills and self-compassion. Teenagers have busy schedules with school, extracurricular activities, and after school jobs. They might not have learned effective time management strategies yet, and distractions like social media, bullying, and self-image can make it difficult to focus. Teenagers are often under a lot of pressure to succeed and fit in, which can lead to being overly critical of themselves.

Having to see someone so perfect online and then not being able to love what you see in the mirror can have a great impact on someone’s mental state, especially in school.

Samya Camp is a junior at Meadowdale Career Technology Center.

‘People need and deserve to be heard, seen, loved, respected, and supported’

Mental health needs to be talked about more often because it affects everyone’s lives. Mental health is the reason why people deal with depression, anxiety, breakdowns, suicidal thoughts or plans, and it causes triggers and much more. Many people in the world hide the fact that they’re struggling with poor mental health. People decide to stay silent and struggle because they think it’s embarrassing or they don’t want to be a burden towards others. In my opinion, no one should be hiding how they actually feel just to be ignored. Instead, people need and deserve to be heard, seen, loved, respected, and supported. I know how important mental health is because numerous people in my life have done tragic things, including self harm or even attempted suicide.

The sad thing about poor mental health is how people are giving up before they can get help. It isn’t because they’re weak and emotional; it’s because they’re emotionally tired and they’ve gone through so much in life to the point they really can’t take anymore of the pain. But those choices didn’t solve their problems. Instead, it just made things worse for their families and their friends. There are so many reasons why these problems are happening, too: past experiences, trauma, stress, personal life, trust issues, deaths and other factors. If nothing is done about these problems, it will just get worse and more people will take their own lives.

To fix the problem, we need more people who are willing to actually listen and help us with our emotions and problems instead of judging, ignoring, dismissing, or just not having a concern. My idea is to rebuild and fix up an old building that would be used for affordable therapy and counseling for all ages. It should have at least one sensory room on every level of the building for if someone needs some time to calm down or take a break. I would also put sound canceling walls or acoustic foam panels in every room to block out the noise whether you’re in a session or not. That way people can get the help and privacy they need. Most importantly, I would also hire professional therapists and counselors who are patient, kind, respectful and understanding, and who actually take the time to listen to our problems and help us. We will know our efforts are successful if people talk about how they feel more often and if suicide rates go down.

- Mackenzee Clark

‘How many people have died because we didn’t listen?’

It doesn’t make sense to talk about drug addiction and mental health separately. The two are intertwined. Drug addiction is happening all over the world, but we can start in Dayton because we got hit hard. Drugs are addicting, deadly, and impact people I know personally. I’ve seen drugs turn people into addicts and make them extremely violent. People are not taking the problem of drug addiction seriously, and when they do, the impulse is to punish the user. The police just treat it as a crime instead of asking what makes them over use drugs or what makes people sell them.

The main cause of addiction is mental health struggles. People that have mental health issues could be trying to show signs that they need help, but people ignore them. A loved one might act out of character in a way they never acted before, but instead of recognizing the signs that they’re struggling with their mental health, they get called insane or crazy. How many people have died because we didn’t listen?

People need to understand the situation better before they just push the problem aside and treat it as a crime. I recommend that governments spend funds on making more mental health rehab centers to meet the need. I imagine a place to never get judged and also educate people about drugs and what they do to you mentally, emotionally, and physically. We will know it’s successful if you see how many people avoid death or overdose. While we push for better mental health services, it’s important to model a different kind of peer pressure: let’s peer pressure people to get off drugs and get the help they need. Let’s pressure our leaders to make sure that help is ready when people are ready to heal.

- Dyi’lai’kei Bass

‘What would you do if you were the parent of a high school student who took their life?’

It’s time for lawmakers to help the mental health of high school students. High school is an extremely stressful but important place that can help shape your future, and bad mental health can make learning and following along exceedingly hard. All the stress from homework, to exams, to passing can be really suffocating.

It’s not only the stress of having to get good grades, but also stressing to be exceptional to please their guardians. Outside influences and school work piles on top of judgment from your peers. This problem can cause children to drop out of school, loose interest in school, and become violent or even suicidal. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in high school students.

Before I continue I have an important question for those in power. What would you do if you were the parent of a high school student who took their life because of all the stress they endure?

There are many reasons why high school students can be experiencing bad mental health abuse: exposure to poverty, hormones, physical, emotional and social changes. You could also take the parenting they receive into account. Many parents believe depression is just a “stage” or that they can’t be depressed because they have a roof on their head, clothes on their body, and food in their stomach. Physical items can’t always cure depression or “fix” mental health; the student may just need space and quiet or in some cases love and attention from their parental figures. The mental health of younger people just doesn’t get treated as seriously as it should be, and it really shows.

The legislature needs to step up and help us. We are the future. Would they really want a whole generation of people with terrible mental health to be in office making decisions? It’s better to act now before it is too late.

There have been shows, movies and documentaries dedicated to students who take their lives. Nearly 20% of students report serious thoughts of suicide, and 9% have made an attempt on their life, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In 2021, more than 42% students felt persistently sad or hopeless and nearly 29% experienced poor mental health.

The government can help by allowing students to be excused from school to take a mental health day, or train teachers to be more empathetic towards their students, because you never know what could be their final straw. The government could also help schools find better counselors and therapists who actually care.

I just ask you to put yourself in the shoes of a highschooler who is suffering from depression, who is close to losing their battle. How would you feel in these kinds of environments?

So I ask you today, to please stand up and help, help our children be happy again, help them want to live and learn. We need to work together to make sure our generation isn’t suffering in silence. So just please help before it’s too late.

- Airrica Jordan

‘I urge my peers to share their stories’

In 2024, it’s essential for the community to recognize that many teenagers are grappling with significant mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these issues, leading to an increase in reported mental health problems among youth. The community needs to understand the importance of open discussions about mental health, encouraging a culture where students feel safe sharing their feelings and experiences without stigma.

Many students do not feel their mental health needs are adequately met within the school system. While some schools provide counseling services and programming aimed at promoting mental wellness, access to these resources can be inconsistent. Furthermore, the pressure of academic expectations often leaves little room for students to focus on their mental health, which can lead to feelings of stress and overwhelm. Schools need to actively integrate mental health education and support into their curriculum, reinforcing the importance of emotional well-being alongside academic achievement.

Among the tools that have been beneficial for managing mental health, students often highlight mindfulness practices, peer support groups, and access to mental health apps. Mindfulness techniques, such as guided meditation and breathing exercises, have shown to be effective in reducing stress levels and promoting emotional regulation. Additionally, peer support groups provide a safe space for students to share their experiences and offer mutual encouragement. However, many students feel that there is a lack of readily available mental health resources, particularly in rural areas or schools with limited funding.

To further support mental wellness among teenagers, there needs to be an increase in accessible mental health screenings and educational workshops on mental health topics. Many students are unaware of the signs of mental health issues and how to seek help. Workshops and programs that educate students on mental health awareness, coping strategies, and how to access resources can significantly benefit their overall well-being. Additionally, schools should explore partnerships with community organizations to expand the availability of mental health services, providing resources that reach students both during and after school hours.

The voices of young people must be amplified to foster understanding and action surrounding youth mental health. By prioritizing mental wellness in schools, increasing community awareness, and addressing the gaps in resources, we can create a supportive environment that nurtures the mental health of all teenagers. I urge my peers to share their stories and advocate for the changes needed to ensure that every student has the ability to thrive emotionally and mentally in our schools and community.

- Traysean Powell