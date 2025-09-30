VOICES: Ohio can help force Congress to remember who they work for

Here in Ohio, we understand that real reform does not begin in Washington—it begins with us. Hoping Congress will reform itself is like expecting a fox to build a stronger fence around the henhouse. That’s why I was proud to stand with Ohio voters and introduce House Joint Resolution 3 (HJR3), a plan to compel congressional action on this overwhelmingly popular reform.

HJR3 would add Ohio to the growing list of states calling for an amendment-writing convention under Article V of the U.S. Constitution—limited to one specific topic: congressional term limits. This is not uncharted territory. The Constitution provides a clear, democratic process for the states to take action when Washington refuses to listen.

From time to time, constitutional amendments become essential to address problems the Framers could not have foreseen — or to correct imbalances that have developed over time. We saw this almost immediately in our nation’s history when, in response to state pressure, Congress proposed the Bill of Rights — ten amendments that have served as the bedrock of American liberty. That movement began when Virginia became the first state to call for an Article V convention to secure those rights.

History shows us that when the states lead, Congress often follows. In the early 1900s, momentum for the direct election of U.S. Senators reached a tipping point when states neared the two-thirds threshold to call a convention. Only then did Congress propose the 17th Amendment. Mid-century, when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term and died shortly thereafter, state-level pressure helped push Congress to pass the 22nd Amendment, limiting the president to two terms.

Now it is Congress’s turn. For decades, the institution has prioritized incumbency and political entrenchment over the people it serves. Members routinely stay in office for decades, amassing power and influence while insulating themselves from the consequences of their decisions. The Founders never envisioned career politicians holding office for a lifetime; they intended public service to be a season of contribution, not a permanent profession.

With HJR3, Ohio is sending a clear message: enough is enough. Our resolution joins those of other states demanding a single-topic Article V convention to propose term limits on Congress.

Under the Constitution, once 34 states issue such a call, Congress will have no choice—either they propose the amendment themselves or the states will do it for them.

Support for this measure is growing rapidly. Six states have passed the resolution since early 2024, and the movement is gaining both momentum and high-profile allies. Speaker Matt Huffman has voiced his support. U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno campaigned successfully on this very issue. My good friend Kevin Coughlin, now a congressional candidate for Ohio’s 13th district, serves as the official state spokesman. In May, Governor Ron DeSantis stood beside me at the Ohio Statehouse as we spoke with lawmakers about why this reform cannot wait.

Some critics say term limits would deprive Congress of “experienced leadership.” But let’s be honest—experience without accountability is exactly what got us into this mess. Term limits would ensure fresh perspectives, new energy, and a government more responsive to the people rather than to entrenched interests. It would also restore a fundamental principle of our republic: that elected office is a temporary trust, not a lifetime entitlement.

When the legislature reconvenes in October, I am confidentHJR3 will move forward. And when Ohio adds its voice to the chorus of states demanding term limits, we will be one step closer to forcing Congress to choose: reform itself, or be reformed by the people.

Public trust is not restored through speeches, promises, or empty gestures — it is restored through action. By passing HJR3, Ohio can help lead a historic effort to realign Congress with the values of service, accountability, and humility. It’s time for our representatives in Washington to remember who they work for.

And if they won’t remember on their own, the states — and the people — are here to remind them.

Heidi Workman serves as State Representative in Ohio’s 72nd House District, representing most of Portage County.