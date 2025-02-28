VOICES: Ohio has an urgent need for foster homes

Mentor Foster Care, a part of the Sevita family, provides therapeutic foster care services to support children facing trauma, behavioral health challenges, and other difficulties. Our clinical team, case managers, and caring staff provide support throughout the foster care journey.

Whenever possible, the goal of foster care is to reunite children with their biological families. However, reunification is not always possible.

Let’s look at some stats that show this point with data from the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System (AFCARS).

In Ohio, the median length of time a child spends in care is approximately 12.5 months.

66.5% of children in care are reunited with their parents.

Unfortunately, for some children, reunification does not happen and they “age out” of the system. This can lead to struggles with education, employment and housing.

Approximately 1,000 children age out of foster care in Ohio each year. [Ideastream]

By age 21, only 60% of former foster youth in Ohio have obtained a high school diploma or GED. [Ohio Capital Journal]

46% of those aged out reported having a job.

37% had been incarcerated after leaving foster care.

Basic qualifications to become a mentor foster parent

Mentor Foster Care welcomes foster parents from all backgrounds. We celebrate diversity and encourage individuals from all walks of life to consider fostering. Whether you are single or married, own or rent your home, or have any religion or sexual orientation, you can make a difference.

To qualify as a foster parent, you must be 21 years or older, a U.S. citizen, have a dedicated bedroom for a child in care, and pass a background check.

Overall, the goal is to place children in loving homes where they can feel valued and loved, and can have opportunities to grow.

The licensing process

If you’re ready to make a difference in the life of a child in care in Ohio, here is how the licensing process works.

Application & Background Check - We’ll guide you through the application process, including submitting references and completing a background check. Background checks will be needed for you and anyone 18 or older living in the home. . Initial Home Visit – A caseworker will visit your home to ensure it meets basic safety and space requirements. Preservice Training – Ohio requires 24 hours of training to prepare foster parents for the challenges and rewards of fostering. These sessions cover topics like child welfare, trauma-informed care, and agency policies. Home Study – A social worker will conduct an in-depth assessment of your home environment, lifestyle, and motivation for fostering. Matching Process - Once you’re licensed, we carefully match you with a child whose needs align with your strengths as a foster parent.

To learn more about how you can make a difference or to start the process to become a foster parent, call or text me, Keri Carter-Moore, Community Liaison, at 978-216-2571 or please visit mentorfostercare.com or read more on our blog.sevitahealth.com/tag/foster-care.

Keri Carter-Moore is the Community Liaison for Sevita Foster Care Services.