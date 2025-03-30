VOICES: “Ohio Model” for problem gambling has become gold standard for other states

The Ohio Casino Control Commission is honoring Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March by highlighting its proactive partnership with Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services, the Ohio Lottery Commission, and the Ohio State Racing Commission, collectively Ohio for Responsible Gambling. This cross-agency collaborative was born organically in 2012 to best serve Ohioans impacted by gambling-related harm through a variety of awareness, prevention, treatment and recovery programs. It was not long until this collaborative was given the moniker, the “Ohio Model,” from other states working within the landscape as the gold standard for a full system approach.
One such approach taking shape in southwest Ohio is the partnership between OCCC, the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio and the University of Cincinnati School of Social Work. Since 2022 UCSSW has worked to create, implement and evaluate problem- gambling specific courses for Bachelors and Master level social work degrees. These courses cover the full continuum of care; prevention, treatment, recovery, while also discussing the many correlations of problem gambling to other mental health disorders, addictions, and social concerns, such as suicide. This multi-year approach to sustainable workforce development has the goal of equipping young professionals entering the social work profession with an in-depth knowledge of gambling disorder that they can take into practice across the state of Ohio.
Within the growing landscape of available gambling opportunities, there stems a need not just to prepare clinicians to treat this increasing disorder but to work more closely with communities to prevent it. That is why the UCSSW has also created the Problem Gambling Coalition of Southwest Ohio. The coalition was formed in response to a rising need for increased gambling prevention and treatment resources in southwest Ohio. Dr. Gregory Stewart, Associate Professor at the University of Cincinnati School of Social Work and Vice Chair of Communications for the coalition has said the objectives for the coalition are robust, but clear: “Our comprehensive objectives encompass increasing public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment, and recovery services, motivating healthcare providers to incorporate problem gambling screening into client assessments, and equipping practicing Social Workers to provide problem gambling prevention and treatment services. We’re also dedicated to preparing Social Work students for supervised delivery of these crucial services, facilitating BSW and MSW students in acquiring prevention credentials, focusing on problem gambling, suicide prevention, substance misuse prevention, and domestic violence prevention.” Members of the Division of Problem Gambling Services at OCCC participate in the coalition to provide regulatory and legislative updates and a broader view of statewide needs and resources.
Through the collaboration with ORG and PGNO, the community coalition members and students and faculty from the School of Social Work have had the opportunity to visit regional gaming venues including Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, Miami Valley Gaming, and Belterra Park Cincinnati to learn about the properties responsible gaming policies and practices, share strategies on promoting these practices, and create local connections to prevention and treatment services. Dr. Stewart hopes that the continued work of coalitions like his and collaborations between communities, the professional workforce, and gambling operators will change the narrative around an “us vs. them” mentality, “Vendors have a responsibility for responsible gambling, and we have been welcomed in coming into the facilities and collaborating on solutions and providing resource materials for addiction and prevention. I think having us as part of the discussion, it’s a win-win for the operators providing gambling and the communities in which they operate.”
Through workforce development of UC School of Social Work alumni, faculty and students, and engagement with community members and professionals across the region, the Ohio Casino Control Commission, along with ORG partners, hopes to expand gambling disorder awareness, prevention education and treatment across Southwest Ohio; including but not limited to Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Hamilton, Highland, Lawrence, Miami, Pike, Preble, Scioto, and Warren counties, all of which have representation within this work.
Michael A. Buzzelli, MA, MPH, is OCPS Director of Problem Gambling Services Ohio Casino Control Commission.
About the Author