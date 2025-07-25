VOICES: Older adults can thrive with Dayton Metro Library’s resources

DML is also deeply committed to serving those who are homebound or face mobility challenges. The Home Library and Lobby Stop Services deliver materials directly to older adult living communities and nursing homes, while a dedicated call center makes it easy to request items or get assistance without leaving home. For those who visit in person, every branch offers computers with accessibility features, copy and fax machines, tax forms, and friendly, trained staff ready to help. To make exploring branches more accessible, social stories are available online, offering step-by-step guides to what each location offers, including free meeting rooms for telehealth visits and social gatherings.

With a free library card, older adults can enjoy access to a robust collection of online databases, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and streaming services like Libby and Kanopy. They can also check out Rokus and WiFi hotspots for home use. DML’s partnership with the Dayton Art Institute allows cardholders to borrow DAI passes, often paired with reading lists that complement current exhibits for an enriching cultural experience.

Beyond materials and programs, DML has made a commitment to support and advocate for the over all well-being of Montgomery County older residents though the work of an Older Adult Services Specialist. This staff member serves on the Age Friendly Dayton Initiative committee organized by the City of Dayton, which joined AARP’s Age-Friendly Network in 2023.

For older adults in the Miami Valley, Dayton Metro Library offers far more than just books. To learn more or get started, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or contact your local branch. For questions or personalized assistance, call 937.463.BOOK (2665) or email the Older Adult Services Specialist at kjudkins@daytonmetrolibrary.org.

Keilani Judkins is the Older Adults Specialist at the Dayton Metro Library.