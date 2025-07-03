VOICES: One small step toward bridging the divide in Dayton

A recent report from More in Common shows that people aren’t just open to engaging with those who see the world differently — they actually want to. They recognize that these kinds of connections can benefit all of us. That’s a powerful insight. It means that even in difficult times, we still have a real chance to build a more united society (Small, Yudkin, & Wylie, 2025).

So why, with all this goodwill, do we still feel so disconnected? The answer may be simpler than we think. While many of us want to connect, we often don’t know how — or we simply don’t have the opportunity. According to the report, the biggest barrier to meaningful connection is the lack of chances to meet people outside our usual circles. And let’s face it — our days are full. Taking time to talk with someone who sees the world differently can feel like a luxury, or even impossible.

But here’s a chance I can offer you.

While living and working in Tennessee, I had the honor of facilitating StoryCorps’ One Small Step project. The initiative invites two people with differing views to sit down for a conversation — not to argue, not to convince, but simply to listen. And in that simple act, something powerful can unfold: understanding. I saw firsthand the impact of bringing people from different backgrounds and beliefs together to share honest, vulnerable conversations. Session after session, I watched barriers dissolve and empathy grow. It wasn’t just impactful for the participants — it changed me, too. It reminded me that connection is still possible — and that listening can be the first step toward healing.

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

Now, as the director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO 91.3, I have the privilege of continuing this work in Dayton. Through a partnership with StoryCorps and the Kettering Foundation, we’re bringing One Small Step to Southwestern Ohio.

What makes One Small Step so effective is its simplicity. You don’t have to solve every problem in one conversation. All it takes is the willingness to hear someone else’s story. These conversations are moderated, recorded, and guided with care to create a space where empathy — not debate — can grow. And often, people walk away realizing they have more in common than they thought.

This work matters now more than ever. A recent poll found that 82% of Americans believe our nation’s future depends on our ability to work together across our differences. When asked what word best describes the country they want to live in, the most common response was “united.” And yet, despite that shared desire, uncertainty about how to begin often keeps us from reaching out.

But connection doesn’t have to be complicated. It can start right here in Dayton — one conversation at a time.

If you’re ready to take that step, we’ve created a webpage where you can learn more about the One Small Step project and sign up for a chance to be part of a conversation with someone different from you. It’s an invitation to be part of something positive when so much feels negative.

Visit wyso.org/onesmallstep to sign up or learn more. This is your chance to take one small step toward a stronger, more connected Dayton.

Will Davis is the director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.