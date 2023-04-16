VOICES: Our region should be proud of 50 years of trail-building

The work and accomplishments of the last 50 years of trail building in the Miami Valley is truly something of which the whole region should be proud. We have created the Nation’s Largest Paved Trail Network, which enhances our quality of life, and contributes to the Region’s tourism economy as a destination amenity.

The Region should not rest on our laurels, however. There remains planning and projects to be done to continue the work to finish and expand the Miami Valley Trails. First, there remain gaps: in Trotwood, Butler Township, between Trenton and Hamilton, between Sidney and Piqua. And there are aging bridges to be upgraded in many locales, including two in Piqua. Looking longer term we can envision east-west connections, between the Little Miami Scenic Trail and the Great Miami River Trail across Warren County, Montgomery/Greene Counties, and Miami/Champaign Counties which will transform our hub-and-spoke system to a series of connected loops.

The historic foundation is strong, the Miami Valley Trails are wonderful, and the future potential is tremendous. The Region’s challenge now is to decide where we want the trails to be in another 50 years. You can rise to meet that challenge by becoming a member of Bike Miami Valley. Learn more on bikemiamivalley.org/membership.

Brian O. Martin, AICP, assumed the role of Executive Director for the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission in 2013, leading a team of dedicated planning professionals who serve 90+ member communities in Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Northern Warren, Darke, Preble and Shelby Counties with expertise to ensure livable and equitable communities; clean air and water; robust roadway, transit, and active transportation options; and strategic community plans that shape our region’s future.