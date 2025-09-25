VOICES: Our work doesn’t just support youth in crisis, we walk with them

Our advocates worked to rebuild trust between mother and son, not just to keep him in the home, but to help him understand his mother’s love and concern. Our team provided personal mentoring and advocacy, family support, school re-engagement, and leadership. By working with the advocates, this young man graduated from high school in 2024. He also graduated from the Equity Center Forklift Certification Program, found work and even purchased his first car.

But his passion was to help other youth like him. He turned his life around and continued to come to our program for support and was so helpful with the other youth that he now is a team member, our Peer Youth Advocate! He is a true leader, and other youth look up to him. Many have watched him come up through the program and seen his transition and now they have hope and can see themselves in a better light.

His story is not just one of survival, it is a story of transformation. Sunlight Village’s programs and services don’t just support youth in crisis, we walk with them, build bridges and celebrate every win — big or small.

Our work consists of support groups, education and awareness, trainings, and more with our most pressing work being the Connections for Success Youth Leadership Program. This program is done in partnership with the Montgomery County Juvenile Courts and Probation as well as other valuable community partners to help reduce recidivism rates amongst our Black youth, especially males. Our culturally sensitive programs address the needs of Black youth but are focused on ensuring all youth can learn, grow and thrive.

Our Connections for Success Program is boots-on-the-ground when it comes to youth violence and intervention. Our daily programming is not only provided in the community but also inside Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center and helps to redirect the mindset of our youth. The Life Skills, Perspective Modules and The Rules of Life programs we teach are constructed and based on lived experiences and are the driving forces to help redirect and prepare our youth for life and success.

Today we are excited to expand our work and reach more of our community through our new home, The Village Hub. A 21,000 sq/ft gift that will allow us to work within the heart of West Dayton to serve our youth, young adults and families with a multigenerational approach to health and wellbeing.

Sunlight Village knows we can not do this alone. We welcome volunteers to serve in various capacities, including homework helpers, receptionists, committee members or as group facilitators. If you have questions, are interested in serving with us or would like to make a donation, please contact us at info@sunlight-village.org or at 937-567-0337.

Robbie Brandon is the Founder & Executive Director of Sunlight Village.

Robert Mackey II is a Youth Program Coordinator for Sunlight Village.