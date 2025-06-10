VOICES: Pickleball promotes health, builds community

Here are my top ten reasons for playing pickleball and why you might consider trying it yourself.

#10: Pickleball is relatively easy to learn. One grip (continental) works for all shots in all situations. You simply hit a wiffle ball over a net into an area 20 X 22 feet until your opponent misses.

#9: It’s everywhere. All cities, most suburbs, and a growing number of smaller towns have courts or are making plans to build them. Local governments now realize the benefits for their citizens. As many as seven new indoor facilities in our region are currently under construction.

#8: The equipment is fairly cheap. Spend anywhere from $10-110 for a paddle. Balls run for $1-3 and may last 10-15 hours of court time.

#7: Outdoor play from March through November is generally free and open to the public. The price of indoor pickleball will vary quite a bit at these new facilities but is very reasonable at YMCAs or rec centers and may even be free for seniors. All of the indoor tennis clubs in our area now have pickleball throughout the year.

#6: It is good exercise. A close, competitive game can make you work and sweat a little (or a lot). The vast majority of pickleball players play doubles, but singles is also an option for those who can cover the entire court.

#5: Pickleball teaches sportsmanship and honor. Players make their own line calls. Most of the people I play with even call their own shots out if the opponents don’t see them clearly. You win a game? Great. You lose a game? Play another one.

#4: It is for people of all ages. Kids are learning it. Friends and I have introduced the game at six local grade schools and middle schools. Conversely, the morning sessions I play in are filled with retired folks and senior citizens.

#3: Pickleball accommodates all abilities. When people find players at their own level, they enjoy the game. Players of different abilities can pair up to make the competition more even. Where I play at Kennedy Park in Kettering, there are two novice courts for beginners, two challenge courts for advanced players, and eight courts for everyone else in between.

#2: It is a good mental and physical challenge to learn the game and continue to improve. If I make certain mistakes in one game, I try to eliminate them in the next.

#1: Pickleball courts are a great place to socialize and experience community. Almost every time I play, I meet someone new and at the same time maintain and develop ongoing relationships with other players. Between games there is time to talk and get to know people and share ideas and experiences.

The Dayton Pickleball Association (daytonpickleball.com) website lists many of the places to play in our area. Could pickleball be a part of your summer plans?

Jim Brooks is a retired high school English teacher who writes, coaches tennis, and tutors immigrants.